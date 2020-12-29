A fog reaches the fog level .. Warnings from meteorologists about tomorrow’s weather

On Wednesday 30 December 2020 the Meteorological Commission announced the weather details, warning of dense fog reaching the level of fog on the roads, which came during a report released by the Authority on its official Facebook page.

During the report, the authority revealed the natural phenomena expected for tomorrow, with light rain (approximately 30%) in areas of the northwest coast and dense waterfall in the morning, with occasional fog on some agricultural and fast roads near waterways leading to Cairo. And Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, Central Sinai and northern Upper Egypt.

“Meteorology” pointed out, Wednesday is weather day; The weather in Cairo and Lower Egypt is mild and windy on the northern coasts, the weather is mild, and the weather is mild in the southern Sinai, the winds are mild, and the sky is warm in the north of Egypt, the weather is mild, and the sky is mild in the south of Upper Egypt. .

The Center for Meteorology said the weather was Wednesday night; Very cold weather in Cairo and Lower Egypt, cold weather on the northern coasts, cold weather in southern Sinai, and very cold weather in the north and south of Upper Egypt.

It also revealed a technical interpretation of the weather maps, explaining that the western part of the country is affected by high winds, while other parts of the country are also affected by the expansion of the Sudanese recession.

Expected temperatures for tomorrow, Wednesday are here: