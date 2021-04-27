The Hubble telescope was amazed with the latest photo. He showed what the brightest star in the Milky Way looks like, which is very rare

Just a few days ago, the ancient Hubble Space Telescope celebrated “31. Birthday “. We must say that this celebration is worthwhile. Hubble shared a personal photo of a very rare and distant star. NASA On your site.

Not exactly a standard star

The Hubble Space Telescope, which launched its voyage from the Kennedy Space Center on April 24, 1990. The Discovery spacecraft is proud to bring it into orbit. It has been flying ever since Hubble Space Telescope At an altitude of about 560 km it brings a lot of quality photos and information from above our heads and from the deepest corners of space (certainly within its technical capabilities)

Photo A.G. with description of individual filters. Karine. Blue indicates hydrogen, red nitrogen. NASA, ISA, SDSCI

Although time has also signed on this majestic technology, it has changed even recently Emergency mode, The telescope is far from coming to the end of its 31-year life.

A recently released photo of the very rare blue variable star LPV (glowing blue variables) also testifies that Hubble is still in good condition. LPV stars are so unique that we currently record only 50 of these unique space objects.

Blue variable stars Massive unstable supernatants showing various spectroscopic and photometric variations, apparently occasional eruptions and occasional large eruptions.

As the portal writes Location, LPV basically operates in two modes, which can be changed several times during the star’s life cycle. Thus, the stars of LPV are alternate periods of “silence and peace” with violent eruptions and eruptions.

The star’s turbulent behavior

To celebrate 31 years of its debut, Hubble has released a stunning photo of the LPV star named A.G. Karine 20,000 light years away. A.G., located in the constellation Kiel. Karina is one of the brightest stars in the entire milk system. Despite its intense brightness, the star is generally invisible to the naked eye due to the distance and size of the dust.

It has also proven to be the brightest and biggest star ever, A.G. Karine is 70 times larger than the Sun and shines 1 million times brighter than our central star. According to available information, the star in question continues to fight for its “life”. This is because there is a constant thrust between the force of gravity, which pushes the star inward, and the radiation acts in the opposite direction.

However, sometimes, gravity makes this fight a short-lived one (Author’s note: Apparently several thousand years) Loses, which leads to the removal of all outer layers, and this phenomenon resembles a volcanic eruption in a sense.

However, such an eruption always occurs when the star is on the verge of decay. After the star emits matter from its outer layers to the environment, it shrinks to its original size and switches to “quiet mode”.

The lifespan of these stars is set at about 5-6 million years, which is only a very short period of time compared to other stars. The massive explosions described in the LPV star’s life cycle occur only 1 to 2 times.

As we mentioned, this phenomenon occurs very rarely, and when the star is in danger of going into a supernova, the website warns. HubbleSite.

A.G. Karine is unstable, meaning there are small explosions, but they are not as strong as the explosion that created the nebula seen in the picture. It was formed 10,000 years ago when the star went through one or more massive eruptions.

The resulting gaseous and dusty nebula lasts up to 5 light years, the same distance from us to our nearest star (except the Sun) – according to Alpha Centauri, portal Scientific warning.

Stellar winds in this region reach speeds of up to 1 million km / h, and over time it catches the ever-expanding nebula and pushes it further into space, thus completely destroying the star’s surroundings.