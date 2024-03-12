Home Science SpaceX Launches Consecutive Starlink Missions

Mar 12, 2024 0 Comments

SpaceX Achieves Successful Dual Starlink Launches as Missions Continue at Record Pace

SpaceX made history yesterday evening as it successfully launched two Starlink missions from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Space Launch Complex-4E in California. The 46 Starlink satellites sent to orbit mark the 23rd and 24th missions of the year for SpaceX, as well as the 5th mission of the month.

The Falcon 9 rocket designated B1077 carried 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, deploying them into a 42-degree orbital inclination for the Group 6-43 constellation. Impressively, the Falcon 9 successfully landed on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ after completing its 11th flight, with reused fairings also playing a crucial role in the mission.

Just over 5 hours later, another Falcon 9 rocket, B1063, completed its 17th mission from California, carrying the Group 7-17 batch of Starlink satellites into a 53-degree orbital inclination. SpaceX’s recent enhancements to Falcon 9’s performance have allowed for the addition of extra Starlink satellites to missions, with a new agreement with the Bahamian government enabling 53-degree orbital inclination Starlink missions to also be launched from Florida.

In other SpaceX news, Crew 7 is slated to return to Earth tomorrow after spending nearly 6 months aboard the International Space Station. For further inquiries or feedback, contact [email protected] or reach out on Twitter @RDAnglePhoto. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking developments from SpaceX and the Starlink project.

