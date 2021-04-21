Apple App Updates | Simple interface, easy operation, easy subscription | Apple Daily

Return to the original purpose and look for Jane to find the real “Apple News” application update experience

We have conducted many reader exchanges and have carefully considered the valuable comments of everyone in the “Apple” application. The new version of the “Apple News” app is dedicated to improving the reader experience, and now it has launched tremendously. Based on the design principle of “Be True, Be Simple”, our R&D team has been redesigned with a focus on readers. After nearly a year of hard work, the new version of the “Apple” app will bring you a simpler interface, clearer classification and easier to use experience. “Apple” is committed to keeping time with you, returning to the original purpose and seeking simplicity and truth.

Click here to update / download the new “Apple News” app (version 6.0)

How to update the app

The Android version is at the forefront of launching the mandatory update this afternoon (April 21). Users will receive an update notification when they open the “Apple News” app. After completing the update, they will be able to view all the awesome content; Mandatory update to be implemented after the iOS version, please pay attention to the relevant notification. Available to iOS usersClick here to download the latest version of the app, Was the first to experience Apple’s redesigned user-friendly interface.

Common update issues

If there is a “popup application” status after the update, you can try to uninstall the app (shove app / delete app) and reinstall it. At the same time, it is recommended to update your mobile operating system (OS). To make the system more stable. Logged in subscribers will continue to see all the awesome content without having to log in again after a successful update. If they encounter login issues,Click here to understand.

The new simple interface control is very convenient

The updated interface is completely new, and the look and feel is shorter than the old version. The homepage is preset to “My Apple Station”. The most interesting content has been selected for you by AI Artificial Intelligence. The main function list is moved to the bottom of the screen for easy one-handed operation.

The integrated news content classification is clear

In addition to redesigning the interface, the content is re-categorized and integrated. Click the corresponding button at the top of the screen to easily switch to the main activity list “News”, “Instant News”, “Mobile News” videos and “Daily” (“Apple Daily” “online version”), in addition to important news and important news in Hong Kong Linked to “Best News” and “Cross-Straight International”, which is shorter and clearer than the older version.

The popular column sequence is very convenient to read

In “Special Columns”, you can not only find the most relevant hot topics and news nowadays, but also collect the content of the various columns of “Apple”. The column and the writer are clear at a glance, there is no need to hunt around.

Extensive membership area with more information

The “Members Zone” special pages provide you with practical and interesting life information in addition to news, combining with awesome themes like “Fruit Burning Terrace” and “Diet Men and Women”. You can find past news and Taiwan’s “Apple News”. One click. All the contents of the “web”; Subscribers can subscribe to a one-stop app and manage collections, settings and other account information.

Cross platform to identify a member

Whether you subscribe to the “Apple News” app or the “Apple Daily” website, you can find all of Apple’s content on the site. Version 6.0 offers a very fast subscription system, especially for iOS users. Users can subscribe instantly without signing in and get a real 1-click mobile subscription. If you would like to see the amazing content and all themed pages of the “Apple Daily” website, after subscribing to the iOS app, you can register / sign in as an app, then click “Reset your subscription” so that your subscription can be linked between the app and the website. The subscription method remains the same, you can sign in and subscribe later.

Focus on the following features as soon as possible

The new “Apple News” application does not currently provide the “pneumonia epidemic” current affairs page. It will be restarted later. Additionally, the iOS version will later provide the following functions:

1. Set the font size

2. Horizontal browsing for iPod

3. Related News (For iOS users, in the “Related Messages” space, dial left to go to the next message and then right to return to the original text, you will see a screen listing related messages)

Other common problems

You can sign in to a membership center, orClick here Understand more.

If you have any queries or comments, please contact the Customer Service Officer:

Email: [email protected]

Context:For Facebook Messenger Express customer service, please click here

Phone: +852 2623-9985

Press the 1 word 7-eleven practical query

Press 2 words to subscribe to the project

1 Click to subscribe to the 3 word app

Forget about logging in to your account by pressing 4

Press 5 and subscribe but failed to browse the service

Press 6 to change credit card information

Press 8 to contact the Customer Service Officer

Service Hours (Hong Kong Time):

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

(Inquiries outside service hours will be answered the next day)

