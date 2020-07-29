Psychonauts Is no Longer Free On Xbox One And Xbox 360 [Update]

Update: Seems like this might have been an error, as Psychonauts is no longer listed as free in any region. Hard luck if you missed out on it. Original story follows below.
Psychonauts, one of the most iconic and original games on the original Xbox, is currently free to download for Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Whether through promotion or pricing error, you can nab the quirky 2005 platformer without spending a cent right now.
The game casts you as Raz, a psychic kid sent away on camp who has to travel into people’s minds and untangle their issues. It’s great.
The game’s publisher, Double Fine, is now owned by Microsoft, which might be why the game is free. This is not a Game Pass deal, so you can get the game for free without the subscription service.
Psychonauts 2 is coming, although it was recently delayed into 2021. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, too.
We’ll update when it becomes clear how long this deal is available for, but our advice is to not delay.
