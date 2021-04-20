Group-2 | Who are the astronauts going to ISS with SpaceX this week?

Next Thursday (22) early in the morning, the NASA To begin with, trust SpaceX, Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). At that time four astronauts will live and work in Earth orbit for about six months.

This is the second operational result of a joint venture with the US space agency Elon Musk – First Crew-1, Launched in November last year, After the test task Demo-2 Won in May of the same year. All were launched aboard the crew dragon spacecraft with crew by Falcon 9 rocket, which will now be redone in the Crew-2 mission.

Astronauts who will be part of Crew-2: NASA’s Shane Kimbero, who will be the commander of this mission; NASA’s Megan McArthur, as a pilot; Akihiko Hosheid, a mission specialist from the Japanese space agency Jaxa; And Thomas Pesket, a work expert from the European space agency ESA.

Learn more about each of them:

Shane Kimbero

Shane Kimbero is a NASA astronaut and will serve as the spacecraft’s commander in this mission. He was selected as a candidate for the space agency astronaut in 2004 and completed his training in February 2006.

In 2008, the SDS-126 launched its first spacecraft, with the space shuttle Endeavor, following the construction of the International Space Station. During this work, the team worked on installing new ISS housing for groups of six members, providing a new bathroom, kitchen, two bedrooms, an exercise machine and a water recycling system.

The astronaut spent nearly 16 days on the SDS-126 mission, during which he made two space missions. Later, he took part in 49/50 missions, where he created 4 spacecraft and recorded a total of 189 days in space.

In addition to being the head of the Robotics branch at the astronaut office, Kimbero served as head of the Vehicle Integration Testing Office (VITO) from June 2013 to June 2014. He is currently again the Head of VITO at NASA’s Directorate of Aviation Operations (FOD).

Megan McArthur

NASA’s Megan Crew-2 will pilot the spacecraft. In 2000 he was selected as an astronaut and was the mission specialist for the SDS-125, the last mission performed by a spacecraft to serve on the Hubble Space Telescope. Launched on the Atlantis bus, the mission improved the telescope’s capabilities and extended its lifespan. Through that voyage, McArthur recorded almost 13 days in space.

He was born in 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and considers California as his home state. Married and with a son, Megan enjoys diving, backpacking and cooking. But these are just her hobbies – a BA in aerospace engineering at the University of Los Angeles, California. And Ph.D. in Oceanography from the University of California, San Diego.

In July 2000 he was selected by NASA as a Mission Specialist (a term used to refer to astronauts with specific functions, especially in clinical and technical or scientific experiments). Functions, working with technical issues.

He has served as Capsule Communicator (Capcom) at the ISS and Space Shuttle Mission Control Centers, in addition to other supporting roles. He was also the head of the astronauts’ office and currently supports the crew at the training and orbit station.

Akihiko Hosheid

Akihiko Hosheid is an astronaut at Jaxa (Japan Space Research Organization) and will serve as a mission specialist during Demo-2. Born in 1968 in Tokyo, Japan, he holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kyo University and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Houston.

Hosheid joined Jaxa in 1992 (at the time it was called Nasta) and worked for two years in the agency’s Nagoya office. Between 1994 and 1999 he worked on the development of the first rocket H-II rocket, built using Japanese technology. Hosheid served as an astronaut support engineer during this period.

In February 1999, he was selected by Nasta as one of three Japanese candidates for astronauts to spend time on the ISS. Hosheid began Nasta’s basic training program in April of the same year and was certified in January 2001. He then took part in ISS advanced training.

In May 2004, Ho Chi Minh was certified as an aeronautical engineer for the fourth generation Soyuz spacecraft Soyuz-DMA, and the following month he was sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC). There, he went through NASA astronaut candidate training and in 2006 qualified for flight as a mission specialist on a space shuttle.

He was later selected for the SDS-124 mission, the 26th to the ISS, which delivered the Japanese test module to the station. He undertook other missions to the ISS and three space routes, and in March 2018, was commander of Expedition 65, becoming the second Japanese commander of the ISS.

Thomas Baskett

Frenchman Thomas Baskett completes the team representing the European Space Agency (ESA). Born on February 27, 1978 in Rouen, France, he holds a master’s degree in Ecole National Superior de l aeronautics et alspace, specializing in space ship control and design.

Between 2002 and 2004, Thomas worked as a research engineer at the autonomous space agency CNES, a French space agency. A commercial pilot for Air France, he was selected as an ESA astronaut in May 2009 and completed basic training the following year.

Since then, during space flights, he has worked in the liaison area with astronauts at the Mission Control Center. His first astronaut journey as an astronaut In November 2016, he became the tenth astronaut in France to go into space, spending six months as Expeditions 50 and 51 aircraft engineers at ISS.

During his stay in space, he participated in more than 50 experiments, and all six crew members at the station set a record for the number of hours worked in science. He performed two space orbits and spent 197 days in space.

