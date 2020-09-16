Home Science NASA chief Venus says ‘a stop in our search for life’

NASA chief Venus says ‘a stop in our search for life’

Sep 16, 2020 0 Comments
NASA chief Venus says ‘a stop in our search for life’

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein described Planet Venus is “a stop in our search for life.”

“Today, we are in the midst of a series of exciting discoveries that can tell us more about the possibility of life on Earth,” he said. Report. Astrobiology, which involves the search for life at NASA, is a top priority at NASA, explained Brightenstein.

Brittstein quoted New research A rare molecule in the clouds of Venus, from the team of international astronomers who revealed the discovery of phosphine.

Scientists have noted that on Earth, gas is produced only by microorganisms that thrive industrially or in an oxygen-free environment.

Venus shows signs of possible alien life in its clouds, scientists find

Research led by Professor Jane Graves of Cardiff University in the UK Announced Published by the Royal Astronomical Society and in the journal Natural astronomy.

False color image of Venus was consolidated using 283-nm and 365-nm band images taken by the Venus UV Imager (UVI).
(JAXA / ISAS / Akatsuki Project Team)

Brightenstein described the discovery as “mysterious”, noting that it could lead to biological references. “As is natural in science, the more we learn, the more questions we have,” he said. “This is a good cycle of discovery, including finding potential life signatures in other worlds.”

The NASA chief explained that four missions are being considered until the two Discovery missions selected in 2021. “Among them is an astronomical study of the moon Neptune Triton and the geological work of the planetary body that acts as the most volcanic in the solar system, Jupiter’s moon Io,” he said. The other two trips under consideration are proposed trips to Venus. One focuses on understanding its atmosphere and the other focuses on understanding the geographical history of Venus. ”

READ  United Launch Alliance debuts first-at any time 3D projection of Delta IV Major Rocket

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to Friedenstein, NASA has partnered with Europe on another proposed Venus mission called Envision.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter amesjamesjrogers.

You May Also Like

Climate change: Earthquake 'Hague' reveals the extent of ocean warming

Climate change: Earthquake ‘Hague’ reveals the extent of ocean warming

Wildfires, hurricanes and disappearing sea ice: Climate crisis is here

Wildfires, hurricanes and disappearing sea ice: Climate crisis is here

NASA disables possible mission to Venus | Tenderfield Star

NASA disables possible mission to Venus | Tenderfield Star

A Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) skeleton, named STAN is on display during a press preview at Christie's Rockefeller Center on September 15, 2020 in New York City. - The skeleton of a 40-foot (12-meter) dinosaur nicknamed "Stan", one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever found, will be auctioned in New York next month and could set a record for a sale of its kind. Discovered in 1987 near Buffalo, South Dakota, the 188-bone skeleton took more than three years to excavate and reconstruc

Mass extinction led to dinosaurs 233 million years ago, research says | Science and Technology News

Corona virus live in the Northeast: schools and colleges erupt as UK death toll rises

Corona virus live in the Northeast: schools and colleges erupt as UK death toll rises

Why blue is one of the brightest colors we see in nature

Why blue is one of the brightest colors we see in nature

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *