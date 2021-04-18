In 1983, Israeli physicist Mortechai Milchrom Proposed to adjust Newton’s power equations describing star orbits at the edge of the galaxy. According to the amendment of Milgram Act, The gravitational force at the end of a galaxy is proportional to the square of the acceleration instead of the linear dependence on the acceleration of Newton’s laws. Change suggested by Milgram Explains galactic rotation curves without the need to add dark matter that has not yet been proven.

Milgram Act

The stars orbit the center of the galaxy just as the earth orbits the sun. For example, the Sun completes its orbit around the center of the Milky Way galaxy in about 200 million years.

Two factors determine the speed of a star: the mass distribution at the center of the galaxy and the weakening of the gravitational force with distance from its center. The result is that a galaxy’s rotation initially increases due to the increasing mass distribution at the center of the curve, but then decreases as the gravitational force weakens, which is seen on the lower graph as it moves away from the center of the galaxy. Space observations show completely different behaviors and the stars moving around the galaxy reach a more stable and more asymptotic speed than expected by Newton’s laws as seen on the top map.

M35 spiral galaxy curve (photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modified_Newtonian_dynamics)

Suggested the presence of milgram New Body Constant – a , Which is characterized by acceleration at the edge of the galaxy. When the acceleration is greater than a 0, Is The linear equation of the familiar Newton – F = m a.

But at the edge of the galaxy, when the acceleration is less than a , Newton’s law of acceleration becomes a quadratic law, viz.

F = Ma2 / அ

As a result of the amendment of Milgram’s law, the tangent velocity of the stars at the edge of the galaxy is constant and does not depend on their distance from the center of the galaxy. According to Milgram, the tangent velocity of the stars at the edge of the galaxy is the fourth root of the galaxy’s mass, multiplied by the G constant gravity and the milligram’s new constant. .

V. ∞ = (M.G.A. )1/4

Space observations show that the stars around the galaxy reach a constant and faster speed than expected by Newton’s laws. As a result of modifying Milgram’s law, the speed of the star at the end of the galaxy is constant and independent of the center of the galaxy.

Theory of relativity of Milgram and Beckenstein

About 40 years after Milgram’s proposal, the question of the existence of dark matter is still unanswered. , And Milgram’s plan to remove the dark matter is more appropriate. Will the laws of physics change in large clusters as suggested by Milgram? Benoit Bamai and Stacy McCoy It is written that the observations raise three possibilities:

There is a large amount of dark matter in space.

There is a divide in understanding behavior at the galactic level

Or a combination of the first two options.

The article argues that the Milgram Act and the many theories of relativity that followed itTeVeS , GEA, AndBIMOND, Is good for explaining observations of dark subject theories. Stacy McCoy Written in December 2020 based on accurate measurements of approximately 153 galaxies Spitzer Space Telescope Milogram’s law most accurately describes galactic rotation curves and strengthens Mekowo’s second possibility of a fracture in understanding galaxy-level behavior. Unfortunately Mecco says About 30 years of research into the dark matter is flawed.

Forgotten Wisdom – The Two Calibration Theory of Milgram

The milligram theory of two measurements of space time (BIMOND) (2009), a follower of Beckenstein’s study of Dewey’s theory, In addition to the space-time metric of Einstein’s theory of relativity, there is another metric associated with dual matter. (Double thing).

Stacey McCoy wrote that based on the exact measurements of the Spitzer Space Telescope’s approximately 153 galaxies, the Milgram law describes galaxy curves very accurately, and that nearly 30 years of research into the dark matter is unfortunately inaccurate.

The milligram double matter is assumed to be on average equal to the normal matter, and the two measurements have the Einstein equation. Proposes a correlation model between two measurements that are proportional to determine milligram acceleration – a , And the difference of the slopes in a square shape, which creates a hostile effect such as gravitational acceleration and dark energy at the edge of the galaxy. Milchrome’s theory of relativity has supported Milgram’s law since 2009, and he writes:

“The dual object has two roles: It is a background medium for ordinary matter, such as positive ions in a solid, to a negatively charged electron gas. The second role is that the existence of double matter leads to different Newtonian dynamics at the edge of the galaxy. The dual substance positrons may be part of the neutral plasma of electrons and positrons, but without destruction. “

It According to Milgram, the dual substance may be an antagonist , For example, the resistance of electrons (positrons), and the two metrics of matter and the double matter do not have to be separated in space.

Symmetry of matter and double matter

According to Milgram’s BIMOND theory, Einstein’s theory of relativity is linked to a matrix of dual objects, such as the Dirk spin spin equation, which describes the electron in the same equation with the electron resistor (positron). The symmetric fracture between the material and the cohesive material (anti-material) from the product of the sizes of the two measurements creates the gravitational acceleration and the dark energy, which determines the new acceleration of milligram-A .

Is there too much antibody in the center of the galaxy?

The theory of two measurements assumes the equivalence of the mean object and the galaxy dual object. Since there is a large amount of matter in stars, gas clouds and planets, there must be more double things in other parts of the galaxy so that equality is maintained on average.

Where will the excess double object that the galaxy is missing accumulate? Hawking radiation amplification model by laser vibration of the resistive material from the arcosphere of the proposed black holes Coralie and Jacobson Probably provides the answer. The black hole at the center of the galaxy may contain large amounts of antifreeze beneath the horizon. In principle we cannot see what lies beneath the horizon Increased hawking radiation The effect of the laser resonator they proposed from the horizon of the Arcosphere would testify to the presence of a large amount of antifungal material under the horizon. Coralie and Jacobson.

What is the reason for the change in behavior at the edge of the galaxy?

Milgram writes that a body’s response to the force acting on it is the result of the body’s interactions with its environment And the contact of the vacuum causes the vacuum to remain constant with the particles of matter. What are the changes in the edge of the galaxy that change from linear to quadratic acceleration in Newton’s equation? The response may be related to a change in the interactions between the tensor measurements distinguished by the slope amplitudes of the milchrome at the edge of the galaxy, which may be similar to the behavior in determining the rate of the second-order reaction controlled by the collisions of the two components. Reactive reactions between pairs of object particles and pairs of particles and double-row dual objects may be the microscopic source of the binary dependence on the acceleration at the edge of the galaxy.

Dark matter and energy?

Two of Morsechai Milgram’s and Jacob Beckenstein’s new laws of relativity proposed about 100 years after Einstein are and strengthen Milgram’s law. In addition, To Jacob Beckenstein An important contribution is being made to the study of the thermodynamics of black holes.

The question of the existence and properties of the dark substance that Milgram sought to exaggerate is still open and many attempts have been invested in its research for decades and have not been as fruitful as Stacy McCoy said in December 2020.

As McCov wrote, a proposition suitable for accurate observations today and the elegant theory of relativity of the two BIMOND measurements missing from Einstein’s general theory of relativity is the anti-metric (double matter) of the missing object.

