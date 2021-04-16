Takes external humor in four special unexpected directions

Laughter does not echo the clouds. This is the first challenge of outdoor comedy. According to common sense, stand-up situations – small dark room, low ceiling – are the exact opposite of outdoor humor. Before the epidemic, there was actually a history of such shows Clean Street comedy Myths. But it has become a major venue for the past year, and now has a new kind of specialty that Chelsea Handler, Colin Quinn and many others have tried. The other four comedians recently got a laugh while enjoying a special trip, and if the rules for indoor shows are relaxed, they too may be their last ones.

Veer Das, ‘Ten out of ten’

Post it on YouTube

No artist in the last decade like Vir Das has exemplified globalization, the Indian comic book that has now completed the shooting of Jude Abado’s new comedy. This character could have escaped if Das had not already split up. Six ads and nearly 8 million Twitter followers, Das is a big star, but not yet in the United States. But his brilliant and glamorous comic style seems apt to transcend cultures. In videos shot in a jungle in southwest India, he has released comedy pieces every month this year (he took a break in April for filming). Each deals with a succulent subject to the extent of interest to the whole world (religion, freedom of expression, relations between the East and the West).

He is quick to unite different cultures, for example, making connections between Trump supporters, Brexit and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this broad ambition will not lead to the mistake of avoiding him. His humor is full of references to Indian culture that I do not understand, but he manages to quickly explain or provide me with enough context to enjoy comedy.