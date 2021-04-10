Joe Biden is taking the first step toward Supreme Court reform

In keeping with the campaign promise, the US President signed an executive order setting up a commission of experts to examine the most important aspects of the Supreme Court’s reform.

Joe Biden Friday opened the door for a reform Supreme Court, Is a powerful organization that solves the biggest problems of the community in the United States, but its operation is subject to regular criticism.

In keeping with the campaign promise, he signed an executive order setting up a commission of experts to reform the US Law Temple, which has been firmly anchored on the conservative side since the appointments of US President Donald Trump. Its formation immediately provoked strong criticism among Republicans. “President Biden wants to intensify Supreme Court”, Tweeted Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee.

“This initiative is part of the management’s commitment to a more careful study of measures to promote federal justice.”, Said the White House. This commission, comprising Democrats and Republicans, will examine the most important aspects of the Supreme Court’s possible reform: the tenure of its members, their number, the method by which the body selects cases, its rules, and its procedures. She will have six months to make her recommendations.

Nine judges have been appointed to life in the Supreme Court, which decides many social issues in the United States, such as access to abortion or the rights of sexual minorities. They are appointed by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the Senate. The court currently has six conservative judges, three of whom were appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump.

During the presidential campaign, Democratic primary candidates raised the possibility of increasing the number of judges sitting on the court, including current Transport Secretary Pete Pattick, which is a presumption that will appeal to Republicans. The commission, set up by Joe Biden, will be co-chaired by two top law professors, Bob Perr and Christina Rodriguez. Bob Boyer had advised Joe Biden during his campaign.



While the three recommendations are controversial for every three reasons, calls from the progressive camp to reform the prestigious company are harsh under Donald Trump. A blow to the Democrats, changing the progressive and feminist symbol Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Who died two months before the 2020 presidential election, Conservative Magistrate Amy Connie Barrett, 49. Considering the age of the new Conservative men, her visit has been anchored on the right side of the court for decades.

Before him, Republican billionaire 56-year-old Conservative Brett Kavanagh was a conservative in some respects, but defended more progressive positions on other points, such as homosexual rights. The 2018 trial of a magistrate accused of sexual harassment before he was confirmed in the Senate had deeply divided the country.

As soon as he arrived at the White House, Donald Trump appointed a third judge: Neil Korsch, 53, who died almost a year ago, replacing conservative Antonin Scalia. The appointment angered Democrats, who at the time were outraged that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refused to prosecute the candidate nominated by President Barack Obama at the time of Antonio Scalia’s death. This frustrated candidate, Merrick Garland, is now Minister of Justice.

A group campaigning for Supreme Court reform fears that the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be repeated if Joe Biden is replaced by Republicans after the 2024 presidential election, and is now pushing for the resignation of former progressive judge Stephen Fryer, 82. “Prayer, get out. It’s time for a black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. “ You can read about driving a truck around the courthouse in Washington on Friday. On Tuesday, “Judge Prayer” warned against the idea of ​​increasing the number of judges sitting on the Supreme Court, saying reforms that would be considered political could weaken Americans’ confidence in the agency.