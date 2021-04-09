Home World Prince Philip died at the age of 99

Apr 09, 2021
(CNN) – Philip of Great Britain, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.

Her Majesty the Queen announces with deep sorrow the death of her beloved husband, the Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ”says a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning,” they added.

View: Photos | Prince Felipe: Decades of public life

Buckingham Palace said more announcements would be made in due course.

“The Royal Family mourns the loss of people around the world,” the statement said.

Queen and Prince Philip salute from a plane shortly before departure from Tokyo in May 1975. Sadayuki Mikami / A.P.

The prince was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in London on 16 March. He underwent heart surgery at St. Bartholomew Hospital and recovered at a private hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital for the first time on February 16th.

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921, in Gorb, Greece.

Royal family website dressed in black amid news of Prince Philip’s death

Reactions to the death of Prince Philip

The news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was greeted with condolences in the UK.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has released a statement on his Twitter account. “Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life, he was a naval soldier in World War II, he was a man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh, and, above all, his majestic consort Queen Isabel”.

Princess is very sad to see the death of Prince Philip. He was a great man in both war and peace. All our thoughts are with our wonderful queen, “wrote former conservative Nigel Farage.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon mourns the death of the Duke of Edinburgh:

Television presenter Pierce Morgan called Prince Philip “a true Briton, who devoted his life to public service without any personal interest, and a rock in support of His Majesty the Queen.”

View: The life of Prince Philip in the data

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said she had “fond memories of spending time with Prince Philip during a visit to Australia” and that the Duke had a “funny feeling”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement of condolence to the Queen, calling Philip “an extraordinary man.”

This is Prince Philip

Philip was a British wife for a very long time. He married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, after a court that seduced a country still reeling from the devastation of World War II.

During his seven decades of service, Felipe became involved with the Queen in royal affairs and appeared alone in thousands. He once described himself as “the most experienced plate inventor in the world”, while the Queen praised him as “a constant strength and guide”.

Duke was known for his off-the-cuff ideas, which often showed rapid brilliance, but occasionally became ill, sometimes dramatically. Felipe continued to appear in public in his 90s and retired in August 2017.

He has supported many philanthropic initiatives and is associated with approximately 800 organizations. He is the founder of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Program, a youth development program operating in more than 130 countries and regions around the world.

After retiring, Philip spent most of his time in the Queens Sandringham Country Garden. Occasionally he was later seen at private family events such as the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooks Bank at Windsor Castle.

Health problems of Prince Philip

Felipe’s advanced age means that his health has attracted media attention in recent years. In December 2019, he was taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure” for describing Buckingham Palace as “pre-existing”.

He had previously been hospitalized several times for a variety of reasons, including treatment for hip replacement and bladder infections.

On June 10, Buckingham Palace released a new official photo to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday. In it, the king appears with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle shortly before the Easter celebration.

Take a quick look at the life of Prince Philip, who died this Friday

Greek Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Gorbu and Duke was born in Denmark. When King Constantine was forced to resign after a revolt by Greek military forces, he left Greece with his family for 18 months. The family moved first to Paris and then to England in 1928.

Felipe had a traveling childhood and was educated in various ways in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

He became a decorated naval officer for his service during World War II, and when peace returned, he renewed his previous friendship with Elizabeth, which soon became a public love affair.

In order to marry, the Duke abandoned his Greek degree and became a natural British subject, and took the family name Mountbatten, derived from the family’s maternal side. The wedding took place in 1947 in Westminster Abbey. He and Elizabeth had four children: Carlos, Anna, Andres and Eduardo.

