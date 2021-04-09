Prince Philip died at the age of 99

The demanding life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 4:54

(CNN) – Philip of Great Britain, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.



Her Majesty the Queen announces with deep sorrow the death of her beloved husband, the Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ”says a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning,” they added.

Buckingham Palace said more announcements would be made in due course.

“The Royal Family mourns the loss of people around the world,” the statement said.

The prince was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in London on 16 March. He underwent heart surgery at St. Bartholomew Hospital and recovered at a private hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital for the first time on February 16th.

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921, in Gorb, Greece.

Royal family website dressed in black amid news of Prince Philip’s death

Reactions to the death of Prince Philip

The news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was greeted with condolences in the UK.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip on the death of H.R.H. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF – Boris Johnson (or Boris Johnson) April 9, 2021

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has released a statement on his Twitter account. “Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life, he was a naval soldier in World War II, he was a man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh, and, above all, his majestic consort Queen Isabel”.

It is very sad to see the death of Prince Philip. He was a great man in both war and peace. All our thoughts are with our wonderful queen. – Nigel Farage (igNigel_Farage) April 9, 2021

Princess is very sad to see the death of Prince Philip. He was a great man in both war and peace. All our thoughts are with our wonderful queen, “wrote former conservative Nigel Farage.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon mourns the death of the Duke of Edinburgh:

Television presenter Pierce Morgan called Prince Philip “a true Briton, who devoted his life to public service without any personal interest, and a rock in support of His Majesty the Queen.”

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

The absolute rock of support for a truly British man who devoted his life to selfless public duty and to his majestic The Queen as the longest serving royal wife to any British sovereign.

Very sad day for our country. Thank you sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz – Pierce Morgan April 9, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said she had “fond memories of spending time with Prince Philip during a visit to Australia” and that the Duke had a “funny feeling”.

I have memories of spending time with Prince Philip when he visited Australia during CHOGM in Perth. When he was a man of duty, he had a funny feeling. Her loss will be mourned by the Queen, her family and millions around the world. – Julia Gillard (ul Julia Gillard) April 9, 2021

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement of condolence to the Queen, calling Philip “an extraordinary man.”

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man who dedicated his life to public service and helped others. I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty the Queen and the entire royal family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4mhQob0SVT – Sadiq Khan (ad Sadiq Khan) April 9, 2021

This is Prince Philip

Philip was a British wife for a very long time. He married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, after a court that seduced a country still reeling from the devastation of World War II.

During his seven decades of service, Felipe became involved with the Queen in royal affairs and appeared alone in thousands. He once described himself as “the most experienced plate inventor in the world”, while the Queen praised him as “a constant strength and guide”.

Duke was known for his off-the-cuff ideas, which often showed rapid brilliance, but occasionally became ill, sometimes dramatically. Felipe continued to appear in public in his 90s and retired in August 2017.

He has supported many philanthropic initiatives and is associated with approximately 800 organizations. He is the founder of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Program, a youth development program operating in more than 130 countries and regions around the world.

After retiring, Philip spent most of his time in the Queens Sandringham Country Garden. Occasionally he was later seen at private family events such as the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooks Bank at Windsor Castle.

Health problems of Prince Philip

Felipe’s advanced age means that his health has attracted media attention in recent years. In December 2019, he was taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure” for describing Buckingham Palace as “pre-existing”.

He had previously been hospitalized several times for a variety of reasons, including treatment for hip replacement and bladder infections.

Greek Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Gorbu and Duke was born in Denmark. When King Constantine was forced to resign after a revolt by Greek military forces, he left Greece with his family for 18 months. The family moved first to Paris and then to England in 1928.

Felipe had a traveling childhood and was educated in various ways in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

He became a decorated naval officer for his service during World War II, and when peace returned, he renewed his previous friendship with Elizabeth, which soon became a public love affair.

In order to marry, the Duke abandoned his Greek degree and became a natural British subject, and took the family name Mountbatten, derived from the family’s maternal side. The wedding took place in 1947 in Westminster Abbey. He and Elizabeth had four children: Carlos, Anna, Andres and Eduardo.