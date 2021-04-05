Monday April 5 TV Show: Our Choice

Life history. Jax Camplin, Best Actor

France 3 at 9:05 p.m. From the second half of the 19th century until the beginning of the next century, Joseph-Ferdinand Sewell (1836-1924), a postman in Dream, started a unique company with ambitions: he traveled every day on foot from the area, giving little Alice a “magnificent palace” owned by Plomine. The love of life. He is sometimes impressed by the postcards with the attractive charts he distributes. It would take thirty-three years to complete this crazy adventure with even more stubbornness, because life would give him no gift.

Slow to see the light of day, this cinematography biography project invites an actor… ideal, believable in a quiet character, collects himself, does not fit into the human world. Paradoxically, this is Jacques Camplin, who is usually involved in his body dancing, and he succeeds in making this performance enormous. A wooden body as he walks, a thin gaze as he looks, the cement of this reconstruction of the actor, filmed in a quick, realistic scene, captured by the finest work from one end to the other. From light. If we do not expect to find Ludia Costa in the role of the loving wife, at this waking stage of the dream, the actress imposes a very earthly grace.

Author Rating: 4/5

“The Incredible History of the Horse Postman”, French biography by Niles Tavernier (2018) with Jacques Compline, Latidia Costa, Bernard Legoque, Florence Thomas… 1m45.

Policeman. The journalist knows more

France 2 at 9:05 p.m. Investigators on “Murders in Paradise” are back for the tenth season. Under the Guadeloupe sun, French actress Josephine Jobart, who is not in season 9, sees her ex-colleagues. His character, Sergeant Florence Cassell, returns to work after the death of his fianc மனைவிe Patrice. Here he meets Inspector Neville Parker, who takes office in his absence. READ Allinde takes us to Sardinia

It has many allergies and some hypochondriac tendencies and has trouble interacting with the local atmosphere. Together, they must solve the murder of a journalist who was found dead in a swimming pool. There is always a good-natured atmosphere in this humorous Franco-British detective series. We also appreciate the sunny Caribbean landscapes that ensure pleasant escape. To celebrate the series' 10th anniversary, two other faces known to fans will show an unnoticed return in the next installments: French Sarah Mart மாரnez and British Ben Miller, pillars of the beginning of fiction.

Editor rating: 3.5 / 5

“Murders in Paradise”, Franco-British detective series (2021), with Ralph Little, Josephine Jobert ்ட் Season 10, Chapters 1 and 2/8. 2 x 58 minutes.

Drama. A great draft

Catherine Denue received a Caesar for the role, where she responds to a young Gerard Depardieu. Jean-Pierre Bissett

France 5 at 8:50 p.m. This is one of the best draft. One of the best Depardieu and one of the best Deneuve. Three reasons not to miss it. Not to mention Heinz Beaves, Jean Boyret and other great supporting roles. The story of love, rather than the life, war and resistance of an actor who, in practice, is more beautiful than life, without leaving the closed doors of the Montmartre Theater in Paris under occupation.

The director, her husband, a German Jew, had to take over the administration of the establishment that Marian Steiner had to cover up. She tries hard to put on a play and do it, and despite the difficulties, the collaborating journalist realizes that something is not right. The best film about emotions, respect, courage and the magic of a theater, its stage, its rubbing, its cabotage stars and its little hands. One of the monuments of the actors of French cinema is the Denue-Deportivo duo. Some Truffaut is a little old. Its cast here seems eternally young.

Author Rating: 5/5

“The Last Metro”, French play by Franுவாois Truffaut (1980), with Catherine Deneuve, Gerard Deportio, Jean Pourette, Heinz Paves… 2m10.

Science-fiction. What is the best “Star Wars”?

9:15 p.m. For fans of “Star Wars”, from 1980 to 2015, by one criterion, there was a complete reference: George Lucas’ 1980 release of “The Empire Strikes Back”, the second film in the series, the chronology of history in the fifth episode. The film was considered a blockbuster, glamorous, and sensational Then in 2015 came “Rock One”, Saga’s first “spin-off” (derivative film) that changed everything. Its director, Gareth Edwards, had a wonderful understanding of the symbols of Lucas’ wonderful epic. He dares everything.

The film opens in a distant galaxy, shortly before events are described in the first film, Star Wars: A New Hope, released in 1977. A young girl named Jin (Stunning Felicity Jones) is kidnapped by her father, a scientist, by the forces of the empire. Many years later, Jin, in defiance of himself, becomes a key figure in the rebels’ struggle against the Galactic Empire and finds his father.

The original spirit is respected and Darth Vader comes back again and again. But Edwards modernized the legend with an enthusiastic heroine, loving characters, unique ideas and a very innovative aesthetic. Shortness of breath.

Author Rating: 5/5

ட்டு The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, American science fiction film written by Gareth Edwards (2015) with Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mates Mickelson… 2H10.

Thriller. Majestic Marilyn

Marilyn plays a curious woman named Monroe Rose, who gets caught in her own web. 20th Century Fox / Joseph McDonald

8:55 pm on Artday. The somewhat provocative ad reads: "Niagara and Marilyn Monroe are two of the most electrifying sites in the world. It shows the importance of the organization of this great Hollywood thriller. A couple (played by Marilyn Monroe and Joseph Cotton) are coming on vacation near Niagara Falls, a dream scene for honeymooners or those who want to go for a good start. But they are at the end of the line. She wants to have fun, and he's sick. Arguments are connected, and the waterfall is closer and closer to the rain. We can assume that the plot is a little old. Nevertheless, this is the golden age of spectacular but still classic cinematography. Nostalgia.

Author Rating: 4/5