Home Technology Expert tips to improve your WiFi connection at home

Expert tips to improve your WiFi connection at home

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
Expert tips to improve your WiFi connection at home

Madrid (Portaltic / EP) .- Good WiFi connection in homes has become a necessity. Teleworking, distance education and the use of digital content sites as an integral part of entertainment have made the Internet a fundamental commodity, and it is important to improve the connection we have within the home to use it.

Different studies conducted over the past year show that data consumption in homes is increasing brutally. Shortly after the start of imprisonment in Spain, in April 2020, Telefnica revealed that the growth of internet traffic in one month was equal to the previous year.

You May Also Like

What does blockchain do in the vaccine passport?

What does blockchain do in the vaccine passport?

The use of WhatsApp in the corporate environment is enormous. This is a mistake in many ways

The use of WhatsApp in the corporate environment is enormous. This is a mistake in many ways

What changes to improve security and privacy

What changes to improve security and privacy

Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub and ThinkSmart Vision - Collaboration

Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub and ThinkSmart Vision – Collaboration

Parrot OS 4.11: Sicherer Papagei mit KDE Plasma, MATE und Linux 5.10

Parrot OS 4.11: Secure Parrot with KDE Plasma, Mate and Linux 5.10

[ஹாட்ஹாட் விமர்சனம்]LTE compatible 14-inch notebook "Mouse Pro NP4" strong above 130,000 yen - PC Watch

[ஹாட்ஹாட் விமர்சனம்]LTE compatible 14-inch notebook “Mouse Pro NP4” strong above 130,000 yen – PC Watch

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *