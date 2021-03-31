Expert tips to improve your WiFi connection at home

Madrid (Portaltic / EP) .- Good WiFi connection in homes has become a necessity. Teleworking, distance education and the use of digital content sites as an integral part of entertainment have made the Internet a fundamental commodity, and it is important to improve the connection we have within the home to use it.

Different studies conducted over the past year show that data consumption in homes is increasing brutally. Shortly after the start of imprisonment in Spain, in April 2020, Telefnica revealed that the growth of internet traffic in one month was equal to the previous year.

On the other hand, a recent study by the National Statistics Institute (INE) reflects that the number of Internet users will increase from one million by 2020 to a total of 32.8 million. The same report found that 93.2 percent of 16- to 74-year-olds used the network in the last three months of 2020, up 2.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Expert recommendations

WiFi is the preferred connection method for users, as evidenced by the fact that 50% of the world’s Internet traffic occurs via WiFi. Looking at this data, it is clear that fast and quality WiFi connection is essential in any home. In this context, experts at Devolo (www.devolo.es) offer a series of tips on how to get it.

Obviously, the first step to having a good WiFi connection is to have a good internet connection that the user hires, and it is very important to look at the various features when choosing the tax type and operator.

To get started, experts recommend testing whether the home has coverage to install fiber optics, as this technology is generally much faster than ADSL.

In addition, fiber optics usually offers symmetrical speeds – upload speeds equivalent to download speeds – which is “a huge advantage” over ADSL. The next thing is to look at the speed in megabytes (MP) and hire a program that is suitable for the application you are going to give. For example, it is better to choose high speed to view streaming content at high definition or to download large files.

The router is an important element

For many users, the problem is often ‘router’ intended. This can be easily detected if the wifi is too slow or the connection is constantly lost. When this happens, it is important to check where the ‘router’ is located, as it is located in a corner, behind some furniture or object, or even in the basement or room. To avoid these problems, it is best to place it in the center of the house and in a low position (for example, on a table).

Avoid blocking the ‘router’ in front of it or by other objects around it. If the ‘router’ has antennas, they can be located at different angles to improve reception. Finally, experts say it is best to replace the router if it is old, taking into account the following criteria.

The new model must support the WiFi 5 standard (WiFi AC), which is faster than the previous version (WiFi 4, WiFi N). Another element to consider is band: 5 GHz is a good choice because in most urban areas 2.4 GHz is overloaded. However, devices used at home – such as ‘smartphones’, laptops or tablets that are compatible with WiFi 5 standards, otherwise would not work with these receivers.

Solutions to overcome obstacles

Many homes have barriers such as walls, ceilings or partitions between different rooms that block the connection between ‘router’ and WiFi receivers (‘smartphones’, ‘tablets’, laptops, etc.). The problem with these barriers is that the signal decreases and the connection is slow and of poor quality, even completely lost. It is a good idea to use a WiFi repeater to solve this short distance.

However, in large houses or over long distances, it is not advisable to use repeaters with other efficient solutions such as powerline adapters. The key to these devices is that they use the home’s own circuit as a long data cable. In this way, barriers such as walls and roofs will disappear. “In addition, its installation is very easy, just insert the adapter and wait”, explain the experts.