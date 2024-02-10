Expert Analysis: Take-Two earnings forecast suggests GTA 6 release unlikely before April 2025

Title: Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Delayed, Analysts Speculate New Launch Window

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has recently issued revised earnings guidance, hinting at a delay in the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI). Analysts from Wedbush Securities now believe that the game will not hit the shelves until after March 2025, pushing it beyond its expected early 2025 launch window.

The latest earnings guidance from Take-Two suggests that the drop in bookings numbers makes it highly unlikely that GTA VI will be released in the next fiscal year. This news has disappointed eager fans who have been eagerly anticipating the next installment in the popular franchise.

Despite the delay, there is still hope for fans awaiting the highly anticipated game. Speculation suggests that GTA VI may still make it to market within calendar year 2025. While the reporting period for Take-Two’s fiscal year ends in March, it is not uncommon for game releases to occur later in the year.

To fuel the anticipation, Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for GTA VI in December, which quickly gained traction and gathered an astonishing 90 million views within just 24 hours. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the world of the game, set in the fictional city of Vice City, a Miami-inspired location.

One of the most significant developments in GTA VI is the introduction of a female protagonist, marking a first for the series. This addition has been widely praised as a progressive step forward in the gaming industry, embracing inclusivity and diversity.

While fans eagerly await the new release, it is worth noting the tremendous success of the previous installment. Take-Two announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V), which was released in 2013, has shipped over 195 million units to date. This staggering number highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise, which has shipped over 420 million units since its inception in 1997.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates on GTA VI, it remains to be seen how the delay will affect the franchise’s overall success. Regardless, fans can remain hopeful that the extended development time will result in a game that exceeds expectations, offering an immersive and thrilling experience set within the vast world of Grand Theft Auto.