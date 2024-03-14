Press Stories: Samsung confirmed One UI 6.1 release for this month

Samsung has announced that its highly anticipated One UI 6.1 update is set to roll out on select Galaxy devices in the coming weeks. The update, which was initially revealed in February, aims to bring Galaxy AI features to older devices in the lineup.

According to Samsung, the One UI 6.1 update is expected to start arriving on devices “from the end of this month,” sticking to the promised timeline. Confirmed devices set to receive the update include the Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra.

To showcase the new Galaxy AI features, Samsung has set up a special display in its store in Hongdae, Korea, where customers can experience in-person demos of the technology. Additionally, from March 15 to March 30, customers who purchase any Galaxy AI-eligible devices will receive a free Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker.

The One UI 6.1 update is a significant move by Samsung to bring its latest AI features to a wider range of devices, ensuring that even older models can benefit from the advancements in technology. With the update set to arrive in the next few weeks, Galaxy users can look forward to a more seamless and intuitive user experience on their devices.