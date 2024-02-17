Press Stories: Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Released for Pixel 6 and Higher

The highly anticipated Android 15 Developer Preview has been officially released for several Pixel devices. The preview is now available for Pixel 6, 7, 8, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet users to test out the new features and improvements.

One of the major changes with this release is the announcement that major OS support for the Pixel 5 and 5a series will be ending. This means that these devices will no longer receive major software updates after Android 15.

Some of the new features included in the Android 15 Developer Preview are “partial screen sharing” and the fs-verity feature for enhanced security. Additionally, there are improved camera controls and dynamic performance controls for a smoother user experience.

The release schedule for Android 15 includes at least six developer releases with a beta version expected in April and the final release planned for after July. More details about the new features and enhancements will be available with the release of the actual documentation.

While user-facing features are expected to be revealed later in the development process, users are hopeful for more meaningful improvements compared to Android 14. With the continued development of Android 15, Pixel users can look forward to an even better and more secure user experience on their devices.