Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub and ThinkSmart Vision – Collaboration

At the present stage, the Teleworking and meetings with video calls They are becoming the daily life of many workers, becoming a communication system, as well as a working system that will be the majority not far off in the future.

Lenovo knows all this, and today we have developed the devices we are going to talk about, so that they are a sign of the new needs of workers today and in the future.

Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub

ThinkSmart Hub a Meeting room layout Compatible with Microsoft teams, it is capable of producing more conferences due to the size of the powers it provides. Easy to implement and adapts perfectly to any room providing the best experience, interacting with the rest of the participants without any difficulty.

This device makes meetings better because it adapts very easily to different types of rooms with a combination of selected accessories, always providing the best solution for use.

As you are well aware, security is the most important issue at any company meetings. Well, the ThinkSmart hub is fitted Thinkshield Solutions From Lenovo, so safety is guaranteed.

It integrates Windows 10 Load Enterprise This is the full version of Windows 10, which is pre-installed with special features to create specific devices limited to specific applications and devices. Lenovo recommends the Windows 10 Pro for business, so having this operating system at the ThinkSmart Center is a guarantee in terms of security, stability and performance, because it makes a difference in all these areas.

It is already built into the ThinkSmart Center Microsoft teams, A site created for team productivity, suitable for multicultural interaction and collaboration, where you can create chats of different channels to organize teams and send personal messages between all members of the team. All of these combine with video conferencing so that all participants can communicate in the best possible way.

Hub screen 10.1 inches 360 degrees and resolution Full HD. The processor is the chip Intel Core i5 with VPro technology. In terms of design, we can say a little that it is not visible to the naked eye, because it represents quality, with a feature we found very interesting, it is power, video signal, network data and USB connection.

Lenovo knows that sound is an integral part of any video conferencing, which is why it is integrated into the ThinkSmart hub. Four speakers In addition Network of microphones Meeting participants can take everyone’s voice.

Lenovo ThingsSmart display

The other Lenovo device we are going to talk about is designed for personal workstations and can download tasks such as chats, calls, voicemail, video conferencing and calendars from the computer.

The ThinkSmart Vision It is designed to take care of administrative and collaboration aspects. When you have to hold a meeting with Microsoft teams with this device Everything will be much easier and simpler, Because it is completely independent, without having to depend on the system for it.

We can use that to do that Voice, video or appointment calls All of these enjoy absolutely clean and powerful sound (10W), thanks to its excellent microphones and speakers, without interfering at any time with the work we do on our computer.

Lenovo today integrates the ThinkSmart View as it recognizes the importance of security Various security measures To ensure the best privacy, press the Camera Shutter and Microphone Disable button.

The design of this ThingsSmart display is one of its most important assets as it can be integrated in any environment without the slightest problem.

Thanks to the solutions provided by Lenovo to us, the collaboration will be much simpler and more efficient, which will affect the good performance of the company, not only now but in the future these systems will be even more necessary.