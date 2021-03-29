[ஹாட்ஹாட் விமர்சனம்]LTE compatible 14-inch notebook “Mouse Pro NP4” strong above 130,000 yen – PC Watch

What does a business notebook PC need? Lightweight and thin, easy to carry, with adequate processing performance and long battery life for business applications. Of course, I think it’s right to add the “Austrgenicity” of the design. When you look at the styling of the PDO PC maker and mouse computer business notebook “Mouse Pro NP4”, it looks like that. Let’s look at the same model with the latest generation CPU. Prices start at 131,780 yen, including tax.

Highly durable black body that complies with MIL specifications. 4K release with Thunderbolt 4 is also possible The “Mouse Pro” is one of a series of notebook PCs for business, original to the PDO PC maker Mouse Computer. By default, Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit is pre-installed for corporate users, and the body color based on black is characterized by the adoption of an easy-to-mix design in the office. Among them, the 14-inch display “Mouse Pro NP4” series is a model that focuses on robustness when compact, in addition to long-term battery performance. The first thing that catches your eye when you open the display is the MIL-STD-810G logo, which is known as the U.S. Department of Defense purchase standard. It conforms to so-called MIL specifications and is highly efficient, passing 10 tests such as impact, dust, high / low temperature and vibration. With a tight black body, this lifetime performance is very similar to the atmosphere. This series can come with a pickup repair warranty of up to 4 years, which further enhances the sense of security. This time we will be reviewing a model with relatively high specifications called “MousePro-NB420ZL (148,280 yen)” in the same series. The thickness of the main body is 16.9 mm, although it is not yet thin, it is very light to carry and probably weighs about 1.14 kg less than the 14 variants. READ Google's Fund helps creators make money by offering virtual encounters and greetings Depending on the viewing angle, it reflects light neatly, like fine gloss, and it is a soft paint. Has a quality feel and it fits in your hand. Considering this size, this weight and high durability, it can reliably use the look of a notebook PC for business purposes. The CPU is the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4 cores 8 threads, 2.8-4.7GHz, Tiger Lake-UP3), and the GPU Intel Iris X graphics is a built-in CPU that enhances 3D performance. 16GB of memory is fitted with 256GB of NVM SST (internal 8GB plus 8GB). Storage capacity is a little unpleasant, but you can customize it at the time of purchase to suit your needs. The display is 14 inches full HD (1,920 x 1,080 points) with constant resolution. However, it boasts a Thunderbolt 4 port (Type-C format can also be used as USB 4) with a data transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps, and supports Displayport Alt mode. When connected to an external display from here, it can output at a maximum of 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 points, 60 Hz), thus making it feel like a wider desktop. There is also an HDMI output terminal, which has a maximum 4K resolution, but up to 30Hz, so when working with multiple displays, I prefer to use the Thunderbolt 4 port if possible.

Built-in LTE compatible wireless WAN. Safe equipment with 20 hours of operation and face recognition When it comes to network functionality, wireless WAN support is a good tool for business use. It supports NDT DoCoMo and SoftBank’s 3G / LTE and Out LTE, and has a maximum reception speed of 450 Mbps. When I tried with the SIM I had, I was able to communicate without any problems by setting up both the NDT DoCoMo line and the O Line (MVNO) SIM with ABN. READ ‘Christmas Star’ will be formed this week. Here's how to look at it - Nextstar Media Wire Since it is a micro SIM, it is difficult to share the Nano SIM with the main smartphone (if you connect it with an adapter, the PC body and SIM may be damaged in some cases), but it is capable of communicating anytime and anywhere. .. It supports WiFi 6 (up to 2.4 Gbps). High-speed communications that violate the 1GbE wire LAN can be detected wirelessly if there is a compatible router. The battery drive is safe for about 20 hours. Even if you carry an AC adapter when the battery is running, the compression of the card often ensures that it extends the range of activities of outgoing business people. The Thunderbolt 4 jack also supports USB PD, so if you forget your AC adapter, you can hide it with a general purpose charger (requires 65W or higher output). The built-in webcam also supports Windows Hello face recognition. This often helps users who carry laptops or work from home when they want to achieve both advanced security and ease of use. The microSD card slot should be useful if you want to capture data from your smartphone or portable camera. Personally, I’m grateful to be able to use a normal SD card directly … READ You can try 5 PUBG Mobile Lite alternatives in the Google Play Store You can type lightly on the keyboard. Even if you hit hard, the sound will not sound, the silence will be too much. The overall feel is good, but the area around the top / bottom / left / right keys seems to be clogged, so is it necessary to practice working here? Supports touchpad gesture function. Some users may prefer a wider touchpad, but the slippery fingertips and click feel are just right when pushing in, which ensures adequate functionality. If it is too wide, performance errors are likely to increase when using the keyboard, and there is a greater chance of using the external mouse in the business scene, so it seems to be in better balance.