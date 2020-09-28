Mojang invites soldiers to vote for the next Minecraft gang

There is a huge fan base Minecraft Video game rights. It received not only ports for mainline output, but also spin-offs. Over the years, the number of fans continues to grow, and while Mojang has been offering some more new updates to further expand the content for players to enjoy, it has been confirmed that this next big update will show a new mob for the game. However, what makes it even better is that the fan will get into the new gang game after winning the Army votes.

As mentioned, Minecraft Has some spin-off video games, and some of those titles include creatures not officially available on the site Minecraft Title. It could turn into a lucky mob after voting on October 3, 2020. This announcement came from the officer Minecraft Twitter account. According to the tweet, Mojang invites fans to join a live stream on October 3, 2020, which will highlight some of the upcoming Minecraft Update details. Most importantly, however, there will be a vote between the three gangs involved Minecraft Such as spin-off topics Minecraft dungeons.

The three gangs to vote for are Moon Bloom, Isologer and finally, Closkit. Depending on the votes, one-third will be added to the upcoming list Minecraft Update. This means that the development team in Mojang has requirements to bring one of the gangs into the game without any problems. In upcoming updates, we’ll see all three gangs eventually make it to the main topic.

For now, it looks like you can vote during the show, but we don’t know how long we will have to wait before the mob gets our results for the winner. For now, you can enjoy Minecraft Currently supported operating systems are PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android operating systems.

