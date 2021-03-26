NFL player Justin Heron saves a woman from sexual abuse

New England patriot Justin Heron was honored for a heroic deed in which he saved a retiree from sexual abuse.

“You always see it in movies and on TV, but you never imagined it would happen in real life until it happened. At the time, I was shocked.” New England patriot Justin Heron attended a press conference where he was honored for a heroic deed on Wednesday. That reports CNN. American football star rescues a woman from sexual abuse Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The 71-year-old victim was with another man when he was discovered to have been sexually abused in a park.

His cry for help warned both of them. “I knew I had to do something then,” the player said Wednesday. “It was 11 in the morning, in the middle of the day, it was so traumatic. (…) I rushed there to make sure I could help the victim and that I could comfort her, that I was the best person I could be. I try to be aggressive but I have a loud voice so I yelled at the guy to leave her and I grabbed him so he would sit and wait until the police came ”.

“She thanked us. She called us her angels.”

The suspect, a 30-year-old man identified as Kevin Caballero, was pushing the victim to the ground and was engaged in the task of removing his clothes when the player and his comrade intervened. He was charged with attempted sexual assault and kidnapping. “Without them, this horrific attack would have been even worse,” said agent Natalie Barela.

“I do not want this to happen again, I do not want to save anyone’s life anymore, but I’m grateful to be able to save a life on Saturday. No one has to do this,” Justin Heron said. They stopped in a safe place. They explained Wednesday that they had personally joined him a few days later. “It’s heartbreaking to see her, but it’s heartbreaking to see how she reacted to the shock, how she handles it,” Justin Heron said. She thanked us. She called us her angels. I cry easily, so it was very emotional. The two heroes were honored by police on Wednesday. “Our heartfelt thanks to the two heroes who saved an old woman from a vicious attack,” he wrote on Twitter.