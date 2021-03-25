Home Sports Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoo to daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoo to daughter Gianna

Mar 25, 2021 0 Comments
Kobe Bryant et sa fille Gianna Gigi NBA

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Jiki are NBA.

(DR)

Vanessa Bryant is still in mourning after her husband Kobe and her daughter Giana went missing in January 2020. In recent days, the widow has decided to pay eternal tribute to her daughter, and she Sharing Results on social networks. Beautiful.

More than a year after the tragedy, the Bryant family mourns Kobe and Gianna in their own way. For Vanessa, part of the war is legal because some Los Angeles sheriff’s agents are fighting to be punished for their heinous acts at the scene of the accident. good news, Mamba’s widow is very successful in this case.

But in between Social media settlements, Vanessa also shares some heart touching and touching pictures. Recently, he wanted to pay an eternal tribute to his daughter Gianna. She will keep it on the skin until the end of the season!

Vanessa Bryant decided to tattoo a “mambacita” on her forearm with a small butterfly. Sober, but very effective. Besides, since she was with her elder Natalia, she never went under the needle alone.

Vanessa Bryant had her daughter in her heart and now she has it in her skin. He is far from the only one as he pays homage to many Mamba fans after the play.

READ  Michael Thomas de los Santos, Demario Davis accept Drew Brees' apology

You May Also Like

[podcast] Free company: Patriots are revived | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[podcast] Free company: Patriots are revived | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

These poker players have made a fortune through living their dream

[Fiches Draft] Wyatt Davis (OG) Distributes Pancakes | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Fiches Draft] Wyatt Davis (OG) Distributes Pancakes | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

MLP: Bored on the left shoulder, Fernando Todd left in the 3rd inning

MLP: Bored on the left shoulder, Fernando Todd left in the 3rd inning

Le rookie des Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, tout sourire lors d’un match de pré-saison face aux Toronto Raptors

Big twist to the Lamelo ball ?!

[Fiches Draft] Paris Ford (S), packed with aggression | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Fiches Draft] Paris Ford (S), packed with aggression | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *