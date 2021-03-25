Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoo to daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is still in mourning after her husband Kobe and her daughter Giana went missing in January 2020. In recent days, the widow has decided to pay eternal tribute to her daughter, and she Sharing Results on social networks. Beautiful.

More than a year after the tragedy, the Bryant family mourns Kobe and Gianna in their own way. For Vanessa, part of the war is legal because some Los Angeles sheriff’s agents are fighting to be punished for their heinous acts at the scene of the accident. good news, Mamba’s widow is very successful in this case.

But in between Social media settlements, Vanessa also shares some heart touching and touching pictures. Recently, he wanted to pay an eternal tribute to his daughter Gianna. She will keep it on the skin until the end of the season!

Vanessa Bryant decided to tattoo a “mambacita” on her forearm with a small butterfly. Sober, but very effective. Besides, since she was with her elder Natalia, she never went under the needle alone.

Vanessa Bryant had her daughter in her heart and now she has it in her skin. He is far from the only one as he pays homage to many Mamba fans after the play.