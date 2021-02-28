MLP – Pujols are not going to announce retirement

After waking up from his usual sleep on Monday, Albert Bujols checked his phone and saw dozens of missed calls and texts.

Dominican immediately turned on the television to find out what was going on. He knew his wife, Titre, had posted on social media that this would be the final season of Pujols’ award-winning career and sparked a spark. His wife arranged the post, making it clear that this was the last year of Bujols’ 10-year contract. On Saturday, Quiscuano said he was not ready to announce his retirement and that the decision would come after this season.

“My main goal this season,” the shooter said. “It simply came to our notice then. I know what a titre is. Everyone jumped right in, but that’s what this life is all about in the social media world right now. At the end of the day, I told her not to think badly about it because I knew what she was. “

Bujols has been recognized as an MVP three times, received 10 all-star calls and is the only player in Major League history to score at least 650 home runs and 650 doubles, securing a place in the league. Hall of Fame. Disgrace. But whether or not Pujols is in the final year of his career, he thinks he still has something in his tank.

Pujols, 41, has found a habit of leaning, training with Angels’ strengthening and conditioning coach Lee Fiochi, who has helped him stay on the pitch without injuries. Suffered for the last two years. 297/421 with a total of 29 homers, 30 doubles and 118 RBIs in 170 games.

“I want my mind to be healthy and help this team win,” Pujols said. “I want to help them win. If I decide it’s over by the end of the year, I’ll announce it and go home. But I’m not there yet.”

Pujols said fans will know when he retires and that the news will be delivered by him and will not be posted on social media by anyone else. But for now, Santo Domingo is doing his best to guide the Native Club’s young players because he shared a start with Jared Walsh, who had a turning point last year.

Pujols understand that he may have limited playing time this season, but if he is in favor of improving the team, manager Joe Madon will accept the decision. A two-time World Series winner with the Cardinals, he admits it’s frustrating to have qualified for the playoffs only once since the Angels signed their 10 – year deal, and wants to help them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“My goal is to win a championship. That’s it, “said Pujols. “I have no control over the decisions I make about when I play or when I am in line. Like last year, I will do everything I can to help this organization.”

Madonna believes Pujols will make an impact beyond his playing time, being a team manager at Caves, being respected by the baseball world, thanks to a wonderful career that began in 2001 in St. Louis. Madonna said Dominican’s playing time will be understood along the way and that he knows the senior will understand his position on the team as long as he is honest with Pujols.

“Albert has a lot of activities on and off the field. He is one of the most benevolent and charitable people I have ever met, ”Madonna said. “There is a deep Christian faith. Everything about Albert is very clear. You are motivated to succeed. The same thing applies with conversations with everyone. This is the right path to take. “