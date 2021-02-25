Movies and series that Netflix will remove in March 2021 | Pinterest

Titles such as Godzilla, The Godfather and Fifty Shades of Freedom include off-stage films. Netflix In March 2021, if the list contains content of your choice, go check it out because you only have a few days left.

Unfortunately, Netflix is ​​back Delete content From its list, as it does every month, there are only a few more days to see some of the streaming giant’s notable headlines.

We will let you know the full list of series and films that will be removed from its list, from the classics of cinema history to the successes of recent years.

You may be interested: Netflix will automatically download the content according to your taste

This is because the entertainment leader continues the policy of stopping contract renewals in order to gradually have a list with his own works.

In early January, she continued to bleed and destroyed important titles such as Back to the Future III, Gossip Girl, The Grand Hotel, American Pie and La La Land, which no doubt caused great annoyance among her subscribers.

Unfortunately March 2021 is no exception, and Exodus includes some iconic films that have been praised by many.

For example, The Godfather, a trilogy of Pride and Prejudice and Godzilla, without some of the titles that say goodbye on stage.

Godzilla VS It should be noted that there has been a resurgence of audiences since the launch of the new film Kong, so if you want to enjoy the first film, there are only a few more days to do so.

In addition, the big events of recent years will also be leaving Netflix as 50 Shades of Freedom, released in 2018, will leave its place from March.

The Conjuring, an outrageous horror film of 2013, is one of the retreats, with The Post: a popular production starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson and Bob Odenkirk.

It should be noted that the massive departure coincides with the entry of new content on the platform, and the streaming company will continue to invest in updating its listing, especially in 2021 in Latin America.

Complete list of Retreats Netflix and March 2021:

1

1 Mars

| The House of Wax

| Creation

| Seventh song

| The ugly truth

| Angry birds

| Dear Vincent

| Dead pool

| Unknown

| A kind of beautiful

| Flowers

| Godzilla

| My respectful loyalty

| Plot

| Kill Hitler! The devil’s luck

| Ghost ride

| Stafford’s wives

| My Little Pony Equestria Girls

| Not another American film

| Pelican Wrinkles

| Be hard

| The Godfather trilogy

| Dudley is doing well

| This is where I leave you

| Friends with rights

| 2 alone in Paris

| Night fire

| San Andreas

| Witness

| The 92

| Women in the 1939-1945 war

In them

4 Mars

| The devil

| cargo

| Johnny English: Reborn

| Pride and prejudice

| Elite troops

3

6 Mars

| Conflict

7 Mars

| The last king

4

8 Mars

| 50 shadows were released

| Pole

5

9 Mars

| College: The worst years of my life

| Unknown and lying

| Juvenile offenders

| Didi

| Ginsana

6

10 Mars

| Daughter of the boss

| Test de Attitude

| September, a quiet cry

9

15 Mars

| All the monks

| Clean

| Thank you for your service

| Do not miss the sheep train

| Pizza, beer, face

| Only you

| Naledi: The story of a baby elephant

| Deep secret