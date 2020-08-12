Taylor Swift Carries on Report Run Atop Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Continues Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart Thanks to 'Folklore'

She principles for a 39th week.

Taylor Swift logs her 39th total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 15), many thanks to the continued success of her new album Folklore.

The established tallies a next week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 135,000 equal album models, according to Nielsen New music/MRC Info, a 7 days following it blasted in on top with 846,000 units, the major single-week sum for any album since Swift’s final LP Lover in September 2019.

In the meantime, 10 tracks from Folklore chart on the most recent Billboard Hot 100 (immediately after all 16 tracks from the set’s conventional edition debuted in its opening week). “Cardigan” ranks at No. 8, following debuting at No. 1, adopted by “The 1” at No. 23 and “Exile,” showcasing Bon Iver, at No. 36.

With her 39th body atop the Artist 100, Swift extends her record for the most time put in at No. 1, dating to the chart’s 2014 start. Drake ranks next with 31 months in demand.

Amid other Artist 100 moves, Billie Eilish bounds from No. 19 to No. 5, as her new one “My Potential” soars in at No. 6 on the Incredibly hot 100, and Alanis Morissette debuts at No. 12, as her new LP These kinds of Really Forks in the Highway opens at No. 16 on the Billboard 200, and No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, with 23,000 units.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity throughout crucial metrics of songs use, mixing album and observe profits, radio airplay, streaming and social media admirer interaction to give a weekly multi-dimensional rating of artist attractiveness.

