13h of TF1 “I did not come to dynamite” says Mary-Sophie Lagrae

RFI

Iran: One year after Solomon’s assassination, Tehran fears US attack

One year ago, on January 3, 2020, Iranian General Qassem Solaimani was assassinated by a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in Iraq. The Iranian high official commanded the al-Quds force of the revolutionary guards. He embodied Tehran’s influence in regional crises. In the war in Syria, Qassim Cholaimani, the leader of Iranian forces supporting Bashar al-Assad or Shiite fighters fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq, has become a figurehead of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years. Deleting is one. Nicola Foles, of RFI’s international service, recalled that Tehran could only receive limited retaliation by launching missiles at US bases in Iraq. In an atmosphere of intense tension that reigned after the revenge, Iranian anti-aircraft security forces shot down a Ukrainian civilian plane and killed 176 people on board. A shadow that still hangs a year after Qassim’s assassination has been further weakened by the twin alliance with Solaimani Tehran and Washington in Baghdad, Iraq. Joe Biden, who wants to restart Iran’s nuclear deal, is about to enter the White House. But for those elected as president, according to his allies, Iran’s role in future negotiations with Tehran should be in the crisis in the Middle East, where the shadow of Qasim Solomon still lingers. The head of the country’s ideological military, Revolutionary Guards, warned this Saturday that United Iran would retaliate for “any action” by the states in response to “any action”, and troops have been stationed on a key island in the Gulf during a study of growing tensions with the United States. “We are here today to assert our naval strength against enemies who are proud and threatening us,” said Maj. Gen. Hossain Salami on the island of Abu Moussa, according to the official website of the Revolutionary Guards, Sebanius. The island of Abu Moussa is located near the gateway to the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for one-fifth of the world’s oil production. On Friday, January 1, the head of the Judicial Commission in Iran, the head of the Judicial Commission, was assassinated by General Solomon. Earlier in the day, Iranian diplomat Mohamed Javad Zarif accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of trying to create “an excuse” to start a “war,” which has sparked renewed tensions between the two enemies. The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was anchored in the Gulf at the end of November, while two U.S. B-52 bombers flew over the area on December 10 in a specially aimed force against Iran. U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has ordered the return of Nimitz. An “expansion” signal sent to Tehran to avoid a confrontation, the American newspaper writes, citing an official. Read More: Did Donald Trump have the right to act unilaterally to eliminate Solomon?