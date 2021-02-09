AOF analysis opening in front of Wall Street – pause for view at startup

(AOF) – Following Europe, US markets are also expected to fall initially. In the wake of the recent recordings on Wall Street in the wake of good corporate decisions, investors are taking a break from optimism about the new US administration’s recovery plan and progress on the vaccine front. The day was very quiet on the economic statistics side. The session could only be raised a few quarters, with the Heavyweights not being released later. At the front opening, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq lost 0.16% each.

On Wall Street yesterday

U.S. markets have extended their rally since last November after finishing their best week. Investor confidence is boosted by the prospect of Joe Biden’s extensive stimulus package. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could return to full work in 2022 – two to three years before thanking the program. On the value side, Tesla made headlines with its $ 1.5 billion Bitcoin investment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.76% at 31,385.75 points. The Nasdaq was up 0.95% at 13,988 points.

Macroeconomic Statistics

No big indicator was expected today.

Values ​​to follow

Coty

American cosmetics manufacturer Coty has reported lower-than-expected revenue. For the second quarter ended the end of December, the group reported a net loss of $ 275.4 million, or -36 cents per share, against a net loss of $ 21.1 million a year earlier. With the exception of the exceptions, the company made a profit of 17 cents per share against the fact set consensus of 7 cents per share.

DUPONT

DuPont de Nemores reported $ 222 million, or 30 cents a share, or 176 million, or 24 cents a share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $ 222 million in the last quarter of 2019. Corrected data, EPS 95 coins, 10 coins more than Factset Consensus. Revenue rose 1% to $ 5.25 billion against the $ 5.15 billion consensus.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Mobile Gaming Specialist has announced the acquisition of Glu Mobile for $ 2.1 billion, with a target posting price of $ 4,364 million. In detail, the video game publisher is offering 50 12.50 cash per share, which represents a 36% premium compared to the February 5 closing price. Upon completion, the acquisition will immediately increase Electronic Arts’ adjusted revenue, and its core profit is expected to increase in the first year. The purchase is expected to be finalized by June 30.

Fox Corp.

Fox Corporation reported revenue of $ 4.09 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (December), up 8.2% from the same period last year. The business is driven by higher advertising revenue from the television and cable network programming segments (+ 12.8% and + 1.3%, respectively). However, its revenue fell to $ 300 million or 48 cents a share in the last quarter, down from 224 million or 37 cents a share last year. In the adjusted data, the EPS will go from 10 to 16 cents.

Good year

Goodyear did not deviate from the fourth quarter of 2020, delivering results that exceeded expectations. For example, the American tire maker made a net profit of $ 63 million during the period, or 27 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $ 392 million, or – 68 1.68 per share, a year earlier. On a revised basis, the return per share is 44 cents per share, which is above the factset consensus (16 cents).

Pick two

The video game publisher Take Two is expected to open in the fall even though the results and outlook are better than expected. Investors expect performance to be even higher. For the third quarter ended the end of December, the owner of Grand Theft Auto reported 11% increase in net income to $ 182.2 million, from $ 1.43 per share. Adjusted earnings per share 24 1.24, 20 cents more than expected.