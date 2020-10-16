Home Economy Pierce Morgan News: UK presenter on the Groning virus line | UK | News

Oct 16, 2020 0 Comments
The comments came after the government announced new round of corona virus restrictions in parts of the UK, including the capital London. London is shifting to Category 2, meaning the mix of houses will be banned by the end of Friday.

The 27-year-old son of Good Morning UK providers, who took to Twitter Spencer Morgan, has targeted the new restrictions.

London Post: “Today we say goodbye to every aspect of life.

“This is a decision to prolong the pain and suffering caused by the 99.5% survival rate, many years longer than the lifespan mortality virus.

“Enjoy the ‘new nature’, I will not.”

The emotional comment received 648 retweets and more than 4,700 likes.

Pierce, however, was not a fan of his son’s opinion and publicly took him to work.

He tweeted: “Your great grandmother endured World War II for five years in her 20s and then enjoyed another 70 years of fun life.

“You’ve done five months of slight difficulty by comparing … get a grip.”

Read more: Queen Heartbeat: Pierce Morgan exposes great concerns to King

However, another voice commented to Pierce: “Exactly right – the generation snowflake is common. They do not know how to make sacrifices. ”

On Thursday the government confirmed that London, Essex (minus Southend and Durrock), York and several other cities would be placed under Tier 2 restrictions.

This means that any social interaction between houses is prohibited, although people can meet outside in groups of six.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned: “Things will get worse before they improve”.

READ  Corona virus: UK companies voluntarily repay $ 215 million

He added: “Now, I know these steps are not easy, but I know they are essential.

“Tough choices are needed to respond to this unprecedented epidemic, some of the toughest choices any government has to make in peacetime.”

Currently Liverpool is only under Tier 3 restrictions, which means people should avoid socializing with or outside other homes.

It has also been asked to close pubs and pubs that cannot function as restaurants in these areas.

The government is said to be keen to impose similar measures in the Greater Manchester region, but Mayor Andy Burnham opposes this.

Mr Burnham argued: “They are asking us to gamble on the jobs, homes and businesses of our residents and a large part of our economy.

The mayor urged Greater Manchester to provide a very generous financial aid package from the “least” government.

