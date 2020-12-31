Hacking a rival company | The ticket master was fined $ 10 million

(New York) Ticketmaster on Wednesday agreed to pay a $ 10 million fine to avoid criminal charges for hacking into the computer system of a new rival company.

Tom Hayes

Associated Press

A federal court judge in New York City accepted the deal, ending a long legal battle that calls into question the ticket master’s dominance in selling tickets to major concerts. The Live Nation affiliate has faced a number of charges of hacking and conspiracy to commit telecommunications fraud by targeting a company called Sangkik in Brooklyn.

Ticketmaster had already paid $ 110 million in 2018 to settle the civil lawsuit brought by Sangkik.

According to court documents, the ticket master was accused of trying to infiltrate computer systems created by Sangikal for artists who hired the young company to help sell 10% of the seats for US tours. Their “fan forums”. The idea was seen as a way to reward loyal fans when they beat ticket sellers – a tactic that could also reduce the profits of the ticket master empire.

Ticketmaster staff “repeatedly – and illegally – access stolen competitors’ computers without authorization using stolen passwords to illegally collect potential business information,” said attorney Seth Ducham.

The Ticketmaster report, released Wednesday, said the behavior only affected two employees who were fired in 2017.

“Their actions violated our company’s policies and did not conform to our values,” the statement read. “We are pleased that this issue has now been resolved.”

Messages were left with Warner Music Group, the current owner of Changi, inviting them to comment on the solution.

The plan, designed in 2014 by a former Sangkik employee and one of his colleagues at Ticket Master, is to hack accounts to identify Sangkik customers and prevent them from doing business with the company, prosecutors said in court documents.

In internal communications, in documents, the ticket master boasted that he could “take off Sangik’s legs” if he could win tickets in advance for an unidentified great artist.