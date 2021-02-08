This connection helps when the wireless router is weak – multimedia

Mesh WLAN2 was provided by DeVolo’s network experts. What makes the solution new, for whom it ignites WLAN Turbo shows “Today“In the test.

Previous Devolo solutions aimed at improving the router’s wireless range in large apartments and entire homes. Data is not transmitted by radio, but via electrical connection, thick walls or other sources of interference are no problem. The base adapter is connected to the router via LAN cable, and additional adapters are distributed in the building where the WLAN is weak. WLAN has already been updated.

All of these points apply to the new DeVolo Mesh WLAN2 solution. With one big difference: Instead of equipping the router’s already good WiFi performance within your own four walls to a greater range, the new package targets routers with weaker WiFi coverage. Mesh WLAN2 WLAN tackles the “evil” root: router WLAN can simply be turned off and new adapters create their own, more powerful WLAN.

Router WLAN is no longer required

Compared to the current Devolo Magic 2 WiFi Next sets, which are equivalent to the basic and expansion adapters, the Mesh WiFi 2 set has two (starter kit for 249.90 euros) and three (multroom set for 369.90 euros) structurally similar WLAN compatible with the package adapters. The adapter connected to the router now supports WLAN, which means that the router’s WLAN signal can be easily ignored and turned off.

The speed of the provided WLAN is very impressive. On paper, data rates of more than 2,400 megabytes (MPBS) per second are possible, with WLAN having 300 (WLAN-N) and 867 (WLAN) connections. N-AC) per megabit per second. It is true that this could not be fully utilized in practice, but in a 100 square meter apartment with thick reinforced concrete walls, 600 to 700 Mbps were found to be constantly tested – previously there were WLAN “dead spots”.

Massive performance despite losses

When a large number of end devices are connected to the WLAN, the value decreases somewhat, i.e. between 400 and 500 Mbps. “In this way, up to 100 end devices are offered across rooms with maximum performance gigabit WLAN, preferably with 2.4 or 5 GHz WLAN”, says DeVolo, but in practice you have to accept WLAN losses. This is not so sad because the approximately 400 Mbps performance is still an enormous achievement.

Getting started with a new adapter is easy. You look for a free socket near the router and wire it to the adapter using the provided network cable. Additional adapters (s) are plugged into sockets farther away from the router in the apartment or home, and can be optionally connected to end devices with additional network cables, which you must obtain yourself, with two gigabit LAN ports per connection.

Very easy start for beginners

When all adapters are plugged in, they automatically and independently connect to each other at the press of a button, which includes encryption via WPA3. The adapters then set up the mesh wifi network, which provides faster roaming and access point steering. The former ensures that the end devices are automatically connected to the strong WiFi signal, while the current device ensures that the end device is delivered from the current strong WiFi hotspot when the user changes location.

Settings for home WiFi can be created via the DeVolo app, desktop software, or a web browser. However, caution is advised for those who use somewhat older Dovolo adapters. Older dLAN devices may not work with newer Magic adapters. The new Devolo Mesh WLAN2 is primarily targeted at users whose routers have been around for years or are generally weaker with WLAN, although they have a faster charge. New here, though expensive, the solution works briskly. However, if you only want to extend the range of your WLAN, you can look for some cheaper solutions, the next word is Devolo Magic 2 WiFi.