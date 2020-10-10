Home Technology We did not specifically create Baltur’s Cat 3 characters • Eurogamer.net

We did not specifically create Baltur’s Cat 3 characters • Eurogamer.net

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments
We did not specifically create Baltur's Cat 3 characters • Eurogamer.net

The character creator of Baltur’s Gate 3 is very good. There are so many exciting races to choose from, one surprise I will not spoil is that while the number of heads and voices available in early access is low, the players have come up with some incredible designs.

Well, there are some players anyway.

In a post about Baldur’s latest hotfix of Gate 3 Steam, Developer Lauren lamented that the most popular choices in character creation are about the most common man you can imagine. Or, as Lorion put it: “Default Walt Doweller.”

“Before editing, we’ll share what you created (this is your own fault) by choosing what you created in the character,” Lauren said.

“We took the most popular choices in character creation and recreated it. We thought our analytics system was not working! We tested it, that.

“Congratulations, you basically created the default Walt Doweller. What the fuck guys. We gave you ghost eyes, horns and tails. We’re very disappointed.

John Baldur, I think?

As Lauren points out, Baltur’s Gate 3 provides racing as a foundation for testing. Elves, humans and dwarves make a fantasy roll-flaming game look like you’d expect, but you’ll find devil-like tiffles, dark elf-esque throw, leather-skinned kithyanki, half-elves and hobblings like the confused Hobbit. I mean, look at this:

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

READ  Astronauts will use touchscreen for the first time in space mission

Take a look at the beauty of our Zoe drumming for its Baltur Gate 3 playthrough:

2

(Here’s the playthrough. Check it out, it’s so much fun!)

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

Given all that, most Baltur Gate 3 players, are they building themselves? Or a character they seem to want to see (Tyler Durton style). I guess that’s what happens anyway.

There is nothing wrong with this approach, of course, I think Lauren is having a little fun with its post. But the next time you swim in Baldur’s Gate 3, consider creating something … a little out of the ordinary. I hope the developers will appreciate this.

You May Also Like

How I finally got good at blood - the reader’s feature

How I finally got good at blood – the reader’s feature

Indivisble

Inseparable – All future updates, DLC canceled

Duchess of Cornwall visits Rickmansworth

Duchess of Cornwall visits Rickmansworth

The warning came after poisonous hairy caterpillars found in Virginia

The warning came after poisonous hairy caterpillars found in Virginia

BMW M2 Traction Racing E46 M3 and E36 M3, all with manual gearbox

BMW M2 Traction Racing E46 M3 and E36 M3, all with manual gearbox

Four Reasons Why We Don’t See Third-Party Apple Watch Faces (What Apple Does Instead)

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *