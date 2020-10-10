We did not specifically create Baltur’s Cat 3 characters • Eurogamer.net

The character creator of Baltur’s Gate 3 is very good. There are so many exciting races to choose from, one surprise I will not spoil is that while the number of heads and voices available in early access is low, the players have come up with some incredible designs.

Well, there are some players anyway.

In a post about Baldur’s latest hotfix of Gate 3 Steam, Developer Lauren lamented that the most popular choices in character creation are about the most common man you can imagine. Or, as Lorion put it: “Default Walt Doweller.”

“Before editing, we’ll share what you created (this is your own fault) by choosing what you created in the character,” Lauren said.

“We took the most popular choices in character creation and recreated it. We thought our analytics system was not working! We tested it, that.

“Congratulations, you basically created the default Walt Doweller. What the fuck guys. We gave you ghost eyes, horns and tails. We’re very disappointed.

John Baldur, I think?

As Lauren points out, Baltur’s Gate 3 provides racing as a foundation for testing. Elves, humans and dwarves make a fantasy roll-flaming game look like you’d expect, but you’ll find devil-like tiffles, dark elf-esque throw, leather-skinned kithyanki, half-elves and hobblings like the confused Hobbit. I mean, look at this:

So far for me Baldur’s Gate character creation is basically about making my Little Pony for Hell friends infinite. #BaldursGateIII # baldursgate3 pic.twitter.com/WzEHtrbys4 – The crow from the poem (alsValskuiken) October 9, 2020

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Take a look at the beauty of our Zoe drumming for its Baltur Gate 3 playthrough:

(Here’s the playthrough. Check it out, it’s so much fun!)

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Given all that, most Baltur Gate 3 players, are they building themselves? Or a character they seem to want to see (Tyler Durton style). I guess that’s what happens anyway.

There is nothing wrong with this approach, of course, I think Lauren is having a little fun with its post. But the next time you swim in Baldur’s Gate 3, consider creating something … a little out of the ordinary. I hope the developers will appreciate this.