Death of Christopher Plummer (Song of Happiness) at 91 years of age

Christopher Plummer, who began his career in 1953, was shot to death on February 5 at the age of 91. A veteran of cinema, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of a gay octogenarian in the film “Early”.

Shakespearean actor Christopher Plummer of cinema, television and drama began his career on the boards of Toronto within the “Canadian Repertory Company” in the early 1950s. There he performed the best titles of classical criticism. At several ceremonies, before collaborating on Lawrence Olivier’s “National Arena”.

The melody of joy

Christopher Plummer made his film debut in 1958 with The Forbidden Forest by Nicholas Ray and Stage Struck by Sidney Lumet. In 1964, he starred as Commodus in The Fall of the Roman Empire, written by Anthony Mann, and a year later became Captain Van Dropp in Robert Weiss’s The Melody of Happiness. Since then, the actor has collaborated with some of the best directors and he has distinguished himself in many feature films, becoming the seventh art classic.

Of the hundred films to be credited to Christopher Plummer, the actor continues to play historical figures. Marshall Rommel in The Night of the Generals by Anatole Litwalk (1967), Guine Hamilton (1969) in the Battle of Britain, Aviator Colin Harvey, Duke of Wellington in Waterloo, Sergei Bondartzouk (1970) or Rudyard Kipling John in 1975) Wish to be King.

After the comedy film with Blake Edwards’ The Return of the Pink Panther in 1974, Christopher Plummer introduced himself to more dramatic roles. Orderly murder in 1978 (he plays the famous detective Sherlock Holmes), Somewhere in the 1980s and Witness’s Eye in 1981 illustrate this intrusion, before John Bourman won in 1990 before returning to comedy.

Terry Gilliam, Spike Lee and Michael Mann

Undaunted, Christopher Plummer appeared in films from the 90s with popular talents such as Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992), Wolf (1994) or The Army of 12 Monkeys (1995). In 1999, the actor played the famous journalist Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s revelations. There he meets a Russell Crowe, who meets him two years later for An Home de Exception.

To confirm this trend, he became a blockbuster in 2004 because he appears in Alexander the Great, modeled on the philosopher Aristotle by Oliver Stone and in the Benjamin Gates and Templar treasure. Following that, he described himself in such deep films Thriller Policy Syriana, Terence Malik or the New World of Insight Man – the inner man he discovers Spike Lee.

Revenue won

In 2009, the actor tried his hand at dubbing Up and Animation, in which he voiced the character of Charles Mundz, and then reworked his vocals to No. 9’s “Number 1”. At 83, he returned to the big screen in 2011, first for a comedy debut with Melanie Laurent and Evan McGregor, in which he slipped into the shoes of an octogenarian father who had been a homosexual for many years, and later at Daniel’s Craig for Millennium: American version of the popular Swedish film (2009). Men who don’t like Pincher’s women.

The actor is very active despite his big age. He especially remembers Atom Egoyan’s first character, the story of an old man, a survivor of a massacre, He travels to the United States to seek revenge for the past, which he will never forget. He also plays Al Pacino in Danny Collins. Americans also like dubbing; His voice is particularly Howard Lovecraft & Frozen Kingdom or Star. In the biography of Charles Dickens, The Man Who Invent also stars in Ebenezer Scrooge at Christmas.

In 2019, he starred as the head of a wealthy family in Ryan Johnson’s “Vodunit” Knows Out and the war drama The Last Full Measure, which became his last film.