NFL: Matthew Stafford trades for Los Angeles, Jared Koff trades for Detroit

Saturday, January 30, 2021. 10:04 pm

LOS ANGELES – The Detroit Lions will trade Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

ESPN was the first to spread the word. The Rams will drop their first-round selections in 2022 and 2023, and their third-round picks this year.

The change of wind could renew both Stafford and Koff, the former best choices overall.

After the Lions suffered their third consecutive season with at least 10 losses, Stafford recently called for a trade.

He has shown impressive numbers in 12 years with Detroit, but he has yet to win a playoff game.

At the Rams, Sean McVeigh lost faith in Koff after a fourth winning streak.

Notably, Koff helped Rams move to the Super Bowl in February 2019.

Stafford will be 33 years old on the upcoming Super Bowl day. There is $ 135 million left over from the five-year deal.

Koff has pledged $ 110 million with a $ 134 million contract at the start of the four-year term.

He has signed on to several wins, but he has leaned on turnover.

Combined with the fact that he didn’t seem to shine as much as he wanted for two seasons, McVeigh and G.M. Les Snead recently talked more or less about a future without him.

This season, the Rams went 10-6 and then outscored Seattle, before losing to Green Bay.

Koff-led attacks ended in the NFL or second place (2017 and 2018).

But in 2019 and 2020, he had a total of 38 turnover – the second worst round in the round in this regard.

Stafford has surpassed the 45,000 business crossing. He set the record for the fewest games to reach 165. He has 282 touchdown passes.

In the playoffs, his clubs were defeated at the end of the 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons.