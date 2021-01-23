How To Secure A WordPress Site With These Tips

How to protect a WordPress site

Today we can say that one third of all web sites are created WordPress. Many of them are some of the busiest in the world. That’s why choosing to protect pages is so important to take action to prevent malicious exploitation.

It is a fact that hackers have more users and set their sights on those services which are very popular. This is something we can say about WordPress, that every year a variety of attacks appear that exploit vulnerabilities to steal information or deactivate that site.

Keep all updates and links

Definitely one of the most common problems when hackers exploit some Vulnerabilities May be in WordPress. They exploit these flaws to steal information, insert code with the intent of compromising its proper functioning, or attack the page in some way.

Users need to maintain everything Updates And install all available patches. This way we can avoid security issues and keep everything in order. Only then will we be safe and our sites will be well protected.

Keep a strong password

There must always be something basic to protect anything on the internet Strong keys And complicated. Easy to remember, there are only letters or numbers that we should avoid that are relevant to us. Ideally, that password should be completely random, long, and contain letters (uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and other symbols.

If we do not emphasize this point, there may be problems with unauthorized access to our WordPress site. Additionally, every user we create must have sufficient passwords.

Do not use as an administrator login name

Avoid placing routines when creating a username to access WordPress installing and admin Management. This is because when hackers try to attack, they try first.

Therefore, we do not recommend using names like admin, root. It would be nice to do something else to make it possible to access the administration of our website.

Do not abuse plug-ins

We have many at our disposal parts We can install and thus achieve WordPress improvements. Some can improve page performance, load speed and add extra value to the audience.

However, the more plug-ins we install, the more likely we are to remember that there is a risk of an error being exploited by the attacker. In particular you should avoid adding outdated plug-ins as they are no longer supported and are ultimately dangerous.

Install themes and plug-ins only from trusted sites

Following the thread we mentioned, another tip for maintaining security in WordPress is to install only themes and plug-ins. Official sites They are safe. It is true that we can find a lot of options on the web, many of which are not secure and can be a problem for our site.

Ideally, always download these additional add-ons, all of these themes that we can change from proven sites that do not cause any problems.

Make backups

We must always create Backups Of our files on any device or site we use. It should also be used in WordPress because it can protect us in this way in case of some kind of information loss. It’s always good to keep all your settings and stored content safe.

Avoid rude attacks by restricting access

One of the most common techniques used by cybercriminals to steal passwords Rogue power. It basically involves trying countless access key combinations until a solution is found.

This can be a problem because there are computer programs that can try and test until you find the right one. However, we can avoid this. We can configure access to the test range. We can also configure a recapsa so that there is a human being behind that login attempt.

Avoid spam in comments

The articles we write in WordPress may have a comments section so that readers can express their opinion, ask questions or get in touch in any way. But of course, the attacker can also use it to send some dangerous link.

In this case our advice is to protect the comment section. It is also interesting to place the CAPTCHA type form here to check before a comment is published. Thus we will avoid Spam And content that may cause a security issue.