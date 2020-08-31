Home Technology North Staffordshire pub closes for deep clean as staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Aug 31, 2020 0 Comments
A North Staffordshire pub has closed for a deep clean after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Westbury Tavern, in Clayton, has shut it doors after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes after the Westbury Road venue has been linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in Silverdale.

Anyone who visited boozer on Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, are being urged to get a coronavirus test over the bank holiday weekend.

And customers who visited over the last couple of days will have to wait to see if they are contacted by NHS Track and Trace.

Managers say they are working with Public Health England to follow the correct steps required to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

Writing on their Facebook page, The Westbury Tavern said: “To all our customers, we are sorry to advise that due to a member of the team testing positive for covid-19 we have temporarily closed our doors.

“We are working with Public Heath England to follow the correct steps required to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. They will contact anyone who maybe at risk.

“After a deep clean we will re-open our doors when it’s safe to do so.

“We do not have sufficient staff members to cover the staff who are now isolating. We have taken the decision to close.

“The staff member was working from 6pm on Wednesday 26th and visited the premises on 27th at lunchtime as a customer.”

Customers say they hope the pub can open again soon.

StokeonTrentLive has created a dedicated group on Facebook for COVID 19 (coronavirus) updates. Join for sensible, accurate and informed updates –  click here.

One said: “Gutted for you all, you worked so hard following prevention procedures. Hope to see you up and running again soon.”

Another added: “So sorry. When you have been so strict with prevention procedures. Hope you can open soon. Good luck.”

Testing continues over the bank holiday with appointments available online or by turning up at a mobile testing unit at the Old Recreation Centre, in Knutton, or a walk-through centre on Ryecroft Car Park, in Newcastle.

