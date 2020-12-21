How about cheap copies of various smartphones? Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo Renault 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Case: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Mobile Phones



Personally, I went back to that period when clones of various premium smartphones were purchased or picked up multiple spikes at Mercador (currently OLX) or Tokmai (later purchased by OLX).

Although I “want to believe” the above, I believe these cheap and questionable quality babies are still in demand, otherwise I can’t explain why they are constantly going on. What I appreciate about the current clones is that their presentation seems to be very professional, even if the images are exaggerated by Photoshop they are better created.

I thought I would present three examples to see how Chinese kids are today: the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the Oppo Renault 4 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra cases.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro;

A copy of this device is called the Mate40 Pro +, which costs $ 99.99 + shipping. It has a 7.3-inch display, 1200 x 540 pixels, MediaTek MT6580 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage space, 12-megapixel camera (one sensor, the rest for decoration), an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 10000 mAh battery. Although Laika becomes Laika, the beautifully speaking smartphone is similar to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Oppo Renault 4 Pro;

A copy of this device is called the Rhino 4 Pro, and it costs $ 49.99 + shipping. 5.8 inch display, MediaTek Helio P23 octa core processor, 13 megapixel camera (for the rest), 8 megapixel front camera, 4800 mAh battery, 1 GB RAM, 16 GB storage space, dual SIM connectivity and Android 10. I’m hard to believe that added, but we should not have any expectations at presentations like this.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra;

A copy of this device is called the M10 Ultra and costs 79.99 + shipping cost. The smartphone has a 7.2-inch screen with 960 x 480 pixels, MediaTek MT6889 processor, i.e. MediaTek Dimension 1000 (optional), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 12-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 4800 mAh battery and Android 9. This provider is exaggerated by the photo editing, the front camera almost protrudes from the phone body, and the octa core has become the octa core.

In most cases you will notice that it is exaggerated at the level of specifications, it is shamelessly lying, which is why you should never, but do not be surprised if you find the Hawaii Mate 40 Pro at 500 – 1000 – 1500 L on OLX This is a fake, like the three given above. They are terrible.