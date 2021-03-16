Home Technology Video of the installation of surveillance cameras inside women’s carriages after the Metro harassment incident

Video of the installation of surveillance cameras inside women’s carriages after the Metro harassment incident

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
Video of the installation of surveillance cameras inside women's carriages after the Metro harassment incident

The Egyptian company for the management and operation of the Metro has coordinated with the Traffic and Communications Police to monitor all trains, both domestic and foreign, with surveillance cameras, to prevent any attempt at harassment, as was reported in the media at the Cuba station, as happened by the Metro persecutor. Tunnel abuse.

If cameras are put into circulation at all subway sites, the Metro administration has reviewed sites that are not being monitored by cameras.

The veto monitored the first moments when Metro management installed surveillance cameras inside cars on the Third Metro line, as part of the company’s efforts to protect women from being victimized by perpetrators, or exposing passengers to theft or abuse incidents. Implementing the new monitoring system recently imposed by the company.

Surveillance cameras inside metro trains

According to the official sources of the Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Metro Authority, the police are investigating the installation of covert surveillance cameras inside metro trains, the implementation of which will begin with the first line. ”

Evidence confirmed that cameras should be planted with the aim of detecting cases of harassment and theft inside trains, in response to the Metro persecutor’s incident.

Most modern Korean trains have internal cameras, but the first line does not have cameras on older trains, and cameras will be installed on them in the near future, he said.

Metro control system

The tunnel has a surveillance system that includes sidewalks, station gates, camera surveillance system for station ventilation openings and others, and a central monitoring room to follow the system’s results. .

READ  Lenovo's Black Silver sales start early: 7 best laptop deals available now

On the other hand, a section of the metro confirmed that the Metro incident that spread yesterday on the communication platforms yesterday would be coordinated between the police and the metro if requested by investigators and that subway cameras would be allowed to be monitored to determine the identity of the person accused of harassing the girl, the date of entry into and out of the station. Data to help determine the fact that the video has been rolled.

You May Also Like

Latest Marathi News

Pre-booking for RealMe 8 starts with RealMe 8 Pro; See how much and how to book a phone – Marathi News | The RealMe 8 RealMe 8 Pro pre-order in India starts on Monday with what you need to know

Smartphones have been destroyed ... London booths are starting a new experience

Smartphones have been destroyed … London booths are starting a new experience

Tex ... Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Tex … Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Latest Marathi News

Don’t worry about charging! Rent a power bank for only Rs 20 and then the battery will run as long as you want – Marathi News | No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

هكذا يمكنك فتح قفل هاتفك الأيفون.. إذا نسيت كلمة المرور

How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 12.5 can analyze issues with third-party applications

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *