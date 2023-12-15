Apples new Journal app causes uproar among iPhone users

Tech experts are raising concerns about Apple’s new AI-powered Journal app and its potential impact on user privacy. The app, which encourages users to write about their lives as a form of self-reflection, has raised eyebrows due to default settings that make users’ phones discoverable by nearby devices.

The Journal app utilizes machine learning to create journal entries based on data such as photos, workout information, music listening history, and location data. While this may seem like a convenient way to keep a personal journal, privacy concerns have been raised regarding the data that may be shared without user knowledge.

Interestingly, similarities have been noted between Apple’s Journal app and Google’s ‘Project Ellmann,’ which also uses personal data to craft a user’s life story. This has further fueled skepticism among tech experts about the implications of AI-generated prompts on journaling and self-reflection.

One of the key privacy issues identified is the app’s Bluetooth detection of nearby devices, which has raised questions about the kind of information that may be inadvertently shared with others. However, Apple maintains that Journal is built with privacy as a core feature and that entries are end-to-end encrypted in iCloud.

Despite Apple’s reassurances, concerns persist about the Journaling Suggestions feature, which collects personal data including activity, media, contacts, photos, and significant locations. Users are advised to take steps to disable the app’s access to data and clear any collected information to protect their privacy.

As tech companies continue to explore the potential of AI-powered applications, it is important for users to remain vigilant about the privacy implications of these technologies. With Apple’s Journal app being the latest addition to the market, it is crucial for users to understand and evaluate the trade-offs between convenience and privacy when using such apps.