What changes to improve security and privacy

Changes to improve security and privacy

In most cases, security and privacy issues come up mistakes Users do. For example, using unsafe programs, downloading from unreliable sources, lack of upgraded equipment, not using a good security plan … these are all reasons we can easily avoid.

For this reason, we wanted to create a collection in this article Quick and easy transitions We can improve security while browsing the network and prevent our data from being compromised.

Change passwords

This is undoubtedly one of the most important changes we can make Improve security and privacy. This is something we need to do from time to time to update the security of our accounts and prevent hacking.

If we have the same password for too long, we may fall victim to leaks and problems compromising ourselves. We need to change it from time to time and create something safer, consisting of all kinds of symbols, numbers and letters and be random. Yes really, It is not recommended to use a core administrator in the browser.

Configure automatic updates

Of course we have to keep it Updated equipment Exactly. Many vulnerabilities can occur, which means we need to fix them. Fortunately the developers publish frequent patches that we can apply.

Now, the important thing is to update soon. In this sense, what better way than to configure updates to run automatically. If we do not have it, we need to change it.

Create a secondary email

Another interesting change, despite the high habit in this case, is to use one Secondary email. One of the most common ways cybercriminals attack and compromise users’ privacy.

We can protect our data by using secondary email. For example, it can be used to register on insecure sites. This way we will have a lot of benefits regarding privacy.

Install VPN when using public WiFi

We also need to change the way we connect with public networks. We should not enter without security as our data will be exposed. So, another change we need to make is to always browse public networks VPN. There are many that are available for free and for a fee and we need to install them on the computers.

Review everything we have installed

One last tip is to review everything (unless we need to uninstall the program) even if it does not require a change Applications we have installed. This includes browser extensions. The idea is to avoid malicious, personal data, and software that compromises our privacy.

In short, these are some of the essential changes we can make in a simple and quick way. In this way both security and privacy on the Internet can be enhanced.