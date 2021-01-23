Home World Biden destroys Trump identity … Change portrait and remove ‘collar button’

With the new president, the United States also changed the presidency. After President Joe Biden took office on the 20th (local time), portraits and various statues were replaced in the office, as well as the `collar button ‘founded by former President Donald Trump. “The number of items changed is incomparable” (The Washington Post).

With the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, the White House office was renovated. By placing the chests of black liberation activist Martin Luther King and labor activist Caesar Chavez around the ‘table of determination’, the key word emphasizing human rights and integrity remains the same. [AP=연합뉴스]

WP “Number of items changed cannot be compared”

According to American media outlets such as CNN, President Biden changed the portrait on the front desk when he took office. Above the fireplace where the portrait of George Washington’s first president was hung was a portrait of President Franklin Roosevelt, surrounded by the President of Washington. Roosevelt was president who overcame national crises such as the Great Recession and World War II. President Biden has frequently cited his opening environment compared to Roosevelt’s inauguration.

Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt decorates the fireplace center in the White House office. Roosevelt's picture. The portraits of George Washington's first president, former president Abraham Lincoln, third president Thomas Jefferson, and later Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton were placed in pairs. [AP=연합뉴스]

Also, the portrait of former President Andrew Jackson that former President Trump kept near his desk four years ago is completely missing. Former President Jackson enforced the ‘Abolition of India Act’ in 1830 and expelled tens of thousands of Native Americans. President Biden calls the portrait of Benjamin Franklin, a scientist and politician, the ‘Father of Founding’. Accordingly, the British Telegraph said, “This is an expression of Biden’s view of science as having an anti – racist substance.”

The leader of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was also removed from office. President George W. Bush took the head from Britain in 2001 and displayed it in office. It was withdrawn during the Barack Obama administration and later reappeared during the Trump administration. The British Media Express feared that it would “falter on diplomatic relations with the UK in the future”. In Churchill’s headless office, President Biden met with human rights activists Caesar Chavez, Pastor Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy. Filled with explosions of Kennedy.

On January 27, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump (right) talks with former British Prime Minister Theresa May about Winston Churchill's bust at the White House office in Washington, DC.

President of the human rights activist Pastor Martin Luther King, Jr. in President Biden's office.

The flags of the military, navy and air force that were placed around the desk by former President Trump were removed, and only the stars and lines representing the United States and the flag with the presidential logo remained behind the table. Instead, the horse-owned Apache statue entered the office. Also, the red ‘cola button’ used by former President Trump to order diet coke has disappeared.

Flags of the military, navy and air force that adorned the offices of the White House during the Trump administration were also removed with the inauguration of the Biden government.

In addition, political news outlets The Hill, the New York Times (NOT) and the Washington Post reported that the presentation to the White House began on the morning of the 21st (local time), the second day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. . It has been about 15 months since former President Trump stopped subscribing in October 2019, claiming that the two media outlets that criticized him were fake news and corruption.

