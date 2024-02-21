UK High Court Hears Arguments in Assanges US Extradition Case Without His Presence Due to Health Reasons

The hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s possible final appeal challenging his extradition to the U.S. began at the British High Court in London. Supporters worldwide held rallies demanding his release from prison as Assange’s lead lawyer argued that he is being prosecuted for engaging in ordinary journalistic practices.

If his appeal fails, Assange’s only remaining option would be at the European Court of Human Rights. The controversial figure could face up to 175 years in a U.S. maximum-security prison if extradited. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture urged the UK to halt Assange’s extradition, while Australian lawmakers also called for his extradition to be halted over concerns about his safety and well-being.

Assange is facing 17 charges under the Espionage Act for publishing classified U.S. military documents. If extradited, Assange would face trial in Alexandria, Virginia. The CIA allegedly had plans to kill or kidnap Assange during his time in the Ecuadorean Embassy, while the State Department claims Assange helped Chelsea Manning hack into a government computer.

Numerous rallies worldwide were held in support of Assange’s freedom, with publishers and press freedom groups calling for charges against Assange to be dropped. The case has sparked a global debate about journalistic freedom and the limits of government power in the digital age. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as the court deliberates on Assange’s fate.