Buy cell phone and additional technology products

The right to the 13th salary comes at the end of this year, when it comes to the account of many workers. If you are not using black silver and are looking for an electronic one, 2020 is a good time to guarantee for yourself or someone you love.

Chargers Cell phone For video games, we have selected the best technology items below – some of which are sold at a discount. If you have a little money at the end of the year, enjoy it!

New Echo Point (4th Generation)

Price: R $ 284.05 *

The new generation of Echo Dot Smart Speaker brings the most modern design (circular format) and new audio design, which conveys sound in one direction. What remains unchanged is the possibility of using the device to issue commands to the Alexa Assistant and, with it, manage multiple applications and devices in your home.

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

Price: R $ 474.05 *

If you want to read your favorite book by the pool, the new Kindle Paperwhite is a good choice. It has a dazzling screen that makes it easy to read under sunlight and backlight to help you read in the dark room before bed. It is also waterproof, which means your carelessness in the pool will not become a loss.

Nintendo Switch

Price: 89 2,899.99 *

Nintendo’s best hit, the switch is finally officially available in Brazil. A hybrid between portable and desktop video games, this console features hundreds of games from popular owners such as Mario and The Legend of Zelda, and allows you to play different ways using detachable Joy-con controls.

Lenovo Ultrabino IdeaPad S145i7

Price: R $ 4,099 *

Compact and lightweight, the IdeaPad S145 is a very thin notebook. Without sacrificing performance, it features a 10th generation Intel i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SST for storage, which makes the task much faster. In short, it is a good device for home office.

Siomi Amasfit Pip

Price: R $ 569.90 *

Those who like a smartwatch are often faced with brighter models. It’s not like that Siomi Amazfit Pip, which has a sensible look and many functions, is very versatile for first time gamers and users.

Canon SL3

Price: R $ 2,879.10 *

A good way for those who want to take the most serious steps in the world of photography is to get to know the semi-professional Canon Rebel cameras. This comes with the SL3 model wi-fi, Allows interchangeable lenses and brings many functions found only on professional models.

Anchor Powercore 20.100 mAh

Price: R $ 279.00 * – Product with R $ 80 discount

Your cell phone will not be thrown out on the street. With the 20,100mAh anchor powercore, more than seven times as much as a normal cell phone, one charge is enough to charge even a single notebook. It has two USB ports and fast charging technology.

Jaiport X4

Price: R $ 449.90 * – Product with R $ 302.68 discount

This headset is perfect for those who enjoy listening Music While playing the game. Not only is it wireless and comes with different sized parts to ensure it fits in the ear, it is also highly resistant as it is a source of sweat and water.

Redmi Note 9S

Price: $ 599.95 *

The Redmi Note 9S is a complete device that brings many great features. It has a four-way camera on the back, a 6.67-inch (16.9 cm diagonal) screen and a 5.020 mAh battery that guarantees up to two days out of the socket. The processor is eight cores, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage guarantees plenty of space for utilities and files.

SpyGen Essential Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger

Price: R $ 146.00 *

Are some stores available and do you charge a lot of electronics? This SpyGen charger uses fast charging technology and two USB ports simultaneously. It has an inhaler plug and exhaust protection.

* Prices and list were checked on 12/18/2020 to update this story. They may change over time.

