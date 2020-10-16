New epic game store free games are now available

Epic Game Store has been updated again with new free games, this time, users may struggle Amnesia: The machine for pigs And Kingdom: New Lands For a limited time! Like the company’s other free releases, the pair can now be redeemed for free and played later. However, both titles must be retrieved by October 22nd. Players are not always comfortable starting a new game, so this is a good option for those interested in other topics. Full details can be found at the link in the tweet below.

IS free this week Measure the land. Save yourself. Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and the Kingdom: Both New Lands are free for a limited time at the Epic Game Store! https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/gBnylWPAEt – Epic Sports Shop (ic Epic Games) October 15, 2020

Kingdom: New Lands 2D, Kingdom-creating SIM. In the game, players have to build their own kingdom, while at the same time fighting it with enemies. The old-school graphics of the game are absolutely beautiful, gives New lands Sega is a style that inspires some of the best games in Genesis.

Amnesia: The machine for pigs A strong fit for October! A survival-horror game, the atmosphere of Amnesia franchise has been gaining a lot of fans over the years. Last month, Amnesia: The machine for pigs And its predecessor Oblivion: Dark descent Both went through the open. Although it meant that anyone interested could build mods based on both games, they were quick to point out that both friction games are still sold, and the company retains ownership of the series. However, now epic game store users can grab it for free for a limited time!

When Alzheimer’s disease Great choice for October, next week’s free games will be even more relevant to the Halloween theme! From October 22-29, the epic sports shop will be created Clothing Quest 2 And Layers of Fear2 Free for all users. Clothing Quest 2 Halloween fun features for all ages Layers of Fear2 Estimated to be mature, so next week should be perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate the season!

Excited to watch this week's free games? Which game are you most excited to try?