Brentford retained their latest form as they thrashed Queens Park Rangers and extended their unbeaten championship run to seven games.
Lyndon Dykes completed the 26th-minute equalizer from close range after German midfielder Vitaly Janelt’s low left-footed shot put the Bees ahead in the 14th minute.
But Brentford’s top scorer Evan Tony led the 64th-minute winner from a right-footed cross from Emiliano Marcondas.
Three points were safe for the Bees when QPR defender Todd Kane was sent off for his second recordable offense – a high, late challenge at Marcus Force.
QPR would argue that the hosts should have been reduced to 10 men soon, however, to the last man Mats Beck Sorensen’s first-half challenge to Dix.
The Bees have lost just one of their last 10 encounters with QPR in all competitions, winning eight of them.
Tony and Rico Henry together in the West London Derby against former Peace boss Mark Warburton set Janelt on the edge of the area when the German pierced his shot in the lower right, giving them their fourth win in the West London Derby. Corner – his first target for bees.
But the Rangers were in balance within 12 minutes, with winger Pride Osai-Samuel’s powerful run triggering the right.
His finest cross, running six yards out of the box, picked up Dykes, who landed a left-footed volley into the roof of the net – the fifth goal of the season – and let only the bees go inside during their current run.
After Dykes was blocked to the right of the edge of the Sorensen box, the spectators could have been even happier, as she was the last concealed defender, lucky to stay on the pitch with a yellow card.
To heighten Hoops’ frustration, Brentford’s old boy Jon Barbet’s free-kick was deflected into a corner side net, wasting another good chance in space when Dykes lost his bearings and burned wide.
But Brentford had more control after the break, and after Tony left for the offside, it didn’t take long to make corrections.
Marcondas shot an excellent post at the crossbar and Peterborough signed a summer signing from United for his 12th Champions League goal of the season, placing him second-tier top scorer with Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.
It also added to fears that QPR might have fittings on Friday. Of all the matches, this is their 19th defeat in the last 20 matches played on Friday.
Rows
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22TolstoyAs an alternative toJohnsonIn 45 ‘Minutes
- 5Back
- 29Beck SorensenBooked in 39 minutes
- 3Henry
- 14TasilwaAs an alternative toJensenIn 45 ‘Minutes
- 27Janelt
- 9MarcontusAs an alternative toForceIn 72 ‘Minutes
- 19MbeumoAs an alternative toKodosIn 87 ‘Minutes
- 17Tony
- 24Fosu-HenryAs an alternative toCannesIn 71 ‘MinutesBooked in 90 minutes
Alternatives
- 2Thompson
- 7Cannes
- 8Jensen
- 15Force
- 18Johnson
- 20Kodos
- 28Daniels
- 34Presley
- 36Stevens
QPR
- 13Dying
- 2KaneBooked in 84 minutes
- 4Tiki
- 6Barbet
- 25HemalinenBooked in 29 minutesAs an alternative toGoodIn 85 ‘Minutes
- 12BallBooked in 74 minutesAs an alternative toAdomaIn 80 ‘Minutes
- 22Carol
- 11Osai-Samuel
- 10Chair
- 21WillockAs an alternative toThomasIn 73 ‘Minutes
- 9Tykes
Alternatives
- 3Wallace
- 7Good
- 19Thomas
- 23Masterson
- 24Cage
- 26Petach
- 29Kelman
- 32Kelly
- 37Adoma
Live text
Match ends, Brentford 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Second Half Nodes, Brentford 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Sergei Kansas (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad mistake.
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Wrong to write Sergei Canes (Brentford).
Robert Tiki (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick to the right.
Written by Evan Tony (Brentford).
Attempt failed. Saman Kodos (Brentford) right footed shot from the center of the box. Evan Tony assisted following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Yon Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Pride was assisted by Samuel.
Mistake written by Albert Adoma (Queen’s Park Rangers).
Evan Tony (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt failed. Evan Tony (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergei Kanus.
Corner, Brentford. Robert Tiki won.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Force (Brentford) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Evan Tony assisted with a ball.
Alternative, Brentford. Saman Kodos replaces Brian Mbumo.
Substitute, Queens Park Rangers. McCauley Bonnie instead of Nico Hemalinen.
Second yellow card to Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) for bad mistake.
Mistake written by Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers).
Marcus Force (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt failed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Help Elias Chair with the cross following a corner.