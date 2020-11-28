Evan Tony’s 12th goal of the season equals Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong as champions

Brentford retained their latest form as they thrashed Queens Park Rangers and extended their unbeaten championship run to seven games.

Lyndon Dykes completed the 26th-minute equalizer from close range after German midfielder Vitaly Janelt’s low left-footed shot put the Bees ahead in the 14th minute.

But Brentford’s top scorer Evan Tony led the 64th-minute winner from a right-footed cross from Emiliano Marcondas.

Three points were safe for the Bees when QPR defender Todd Kane was sent off for his second recordable offense – a high, late challenge at Marcus Force.

QPR would argue that the hosts should have been reduced to 10 men soon, however, to the last man Mats Beck Sorensen’s first-half challenge to Dix.

The Bees have lost just one of their last 10 encounters with QPR in all competitions, winning eight of them.

Tony and Rico Henry together in the West London Derby against former Peace boss Mark Warburton set Janelt on the edge of the area when the German pierced his shot in the lower right, giving them their fourth win in the West London Derby. Corner – his first target for bees.

Bryant Osai-Samuel (right) was the designer of the Lyndon Dykes balance

But the Rangers were in balance within 12 minutes, with winger Pride Osai-Samuel’s powerful run triggering the right.

His finest cross, running six yards out of the box, picked up Dykes, who landed a left-footed volley into the roof of the net – the fifth goal of the season – and let only the bees go inside during their current run.

After Dykes was blocked to the right of the edge of the Sorensen box, the spectators could have been even happier, as she was the last concealed defender, lucky to stay on the pitch with a yellow card.

To heighten Hoops’ frustration, Brentford’s old boy Jon Barbet’s free-kick was deflected into a corner side net, wasting another good chance in space when Dykes lost his bearings and burned wide.

But Brentford had more control after the break, and after Tony left for the offside, it didn’t take long to make corrections.

Marcondas shot an excellent post at the crossbar and Peterborough signed a summer signing from United for his 12th Champions League goal of the season, placing him second-tier top scorer with Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

It also added to fears that QPR might have fittings on Friday. Of all the matches, this is their 19th defeat in the last 20 matches played on Friday.