The moons of Mars may hint that the planet once had rings

The two lumpy moons, Phobos and Deimos, were discovered in 1877 and are named after the sons of Ares from Greek mythology (Mars is named after the Roman god of war, who is Ares in Greek). Phobos means fear or panic and Deimos means fear.

For a long time it was thought that they were actually asteroids captured by the planet’s gravity. They both seem to be similar in composition to blackish carbonaceous chondrite asteroids. But scientists realized that the moons are almost on the same plane as the Martian equator. This suggests that they formed around the same time that Mars did so about 4.5 billion years ago.

While both are irregular, Deimos is slightly rarer than Phobos – its orbit is tilted two degrees.

“The fact that Deimos’s orbit is not exactly in the plane with the equator of Mars was not considered important, and no one cared to try to explain it,” said Matija Ćuk, lead author of the study and a research scientist at the SETI Institute. “But once we had a great new idea and looked at it with new eyes, Deimos’ orbital tilt revealed his great secret.”