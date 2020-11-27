Your Arsenal morning digestion for Friday, November 27th is here.

Arteita judges the Pepe scene in the Molde victory

Arsenal boss Michael Arteta says Nicolas Pepe’s performance in the 3-0 win over Moldova is an “example” of what he can achieve.

The winger, who was sent off for an irresponsible helmet defeat at Leeds United last weekend, hit the eye-catching scene as the Gunners secured their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

When asked about Pepe’s impact against Moldova, Arteta said: “We all know what his position is. The question is how many times he can go to that position at all times and how often he can contribute to other aspects of the game.



“Today’s example, it has to be the level he has to hit, and then he has to keep moving forward because he’s able to do it.”

Pepe has publicly apologized after his red card at Ellen Road, and it will not be available for Arsenal’s next three league games.

“After the disappointment, you want to see something quickly. From the very first minute he was able to see his body language ready to act,” Arteta added.

“I think he had a great performance. He scored a goal. He could have scored another one or two, made some great moments in the game and worked very hard for the team. I loved it so much, I’m so happy for that.”

Arsenal fans react to Balochistan goal

Following Arsenal’s Europa League victory over Moldova, Arsenal fans took to social media to congratulate Foller’s Bologna club’s first goal.

The 19-year-old forward scored in just 37 seconds after being introduced as a second-half substitute, opening his account in his second appearance for the Gunners.

With his contract set to expire next year, Balochistan is subject to speculation of a possible exit, but Arsenal fans clearly expect the youngster to have a great future, and some want to start earlier than Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Neketia.

Supporters said here .

Arsenal academy graduates attract in Norway

Arsenal added the Academy graduates to their squad for last night’s 3-0 win over Moldova in the Europa League.

Polon, who scored in the second half, was inspired by the No. 10 role as Emily Smith Rowe, Miguel Aziz and Ben Cottrell were on the bench for a 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Arteta also picked domestic stars Joe Villak, Eddie Neketia and Ainsley Midland-Niles in his opening XI.

Of those academy players, Villac has been at Arsenal for the longest time, joining the club at just four years old.