After reviewing video, prosecutors charge law enforcement inspector alternatively of protester

Personnel Inspector Joseph Bologna faces prices of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of criminal offense and recklessly endangering an additional man or woman, Philadelphia District Legal professional Larry Krasner introduced Friday.

Prosecutors say Bologna was captured on mobile telephone video striking a Temple University student in the back again of his head though he was taking part in a mass demonstration on Monday.

The unidentified pupil experienced “significant bodily injuries, which include a huge head wound that demanded treatment method in a healthcare facility even though below arrest, which includes approximately 10 staples and around 10 sutures,” Krasner’s office environment mentioned.

Philadelphia police arrested the pupil protester and detained him for additional than 24 several hours and referred him to the district lawyer for prosecution. But following prosecutors reviewed the video and other proof, Krasner declined to demand the university student and charged Inspector Bologna as a substitute.