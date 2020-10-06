Giancarlo Stanton stretches home run tears with slam in ninth inning

SAN DIEGO – All-star slicker Giancarlo Stondon may have finally loved himself with a signature post-season moment for New York Yankees fans.

Stanton lived up to his former National League MVP descent on Monday, beating the Yankees 9-3 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series to win the first post-season Grand Slam of his career.

“Coming out of how we did it was huge, it was huge,” Stanton said. “It was so awesome, I can’t deny it. The place I helped put the team inside, I don’t want to take your foot off the gas. [two] The biggest difference compared to the six. “

The 27-time World Series champion, the owner who won baseball, is no doubt a club built for the postseason. Wearing pinstripes in October comes with huge expectations.

2 is related

Stanton’s ninth inning home run made him the first Yankees nominee hitter to score a Grand Slam in a postseason game, the power-hitting left – fielder as the third Yankee, and Homer in the first three games of a season, joining Aaron Judge in 2018. And Hong Boyer in 1958.

The Yankees became the first team in AL history to hit major slams in back-to-back games. Third paceman Geo Urshela attacked a manpower with platforms mounted in Game 2 of the Cleveland Indians’ Yankees wild-card sweep. The Yankees have scored 11 home runs in their first three playoff games this past season, a new major league record.

“They can beat it, and it’s no secret,” race manager Kevin Cash said of the Yankees’ power offense. “It’s nothing unexpected with them. They brought back some healthy guys. There were a few players who were against us for injury reasons or who did not have consistent representatives throughout the 60-game season. They were healthy tonight.”

There is no doubt that Stanton’s life in the backstrews has been shattered by injuries and frustration, which has not made him a figure for Yankees fans since his acquisition from the Miami Marlins before the 2018 season. He was limited to 18 games last season due to numerous injuries, and he played in 23 games in 60 games this year during the regular season which reduced contagion while battling leg injuries.

Nevertheless, Stanton seems to have regained his stroke this late season, going 2-for-7 with two manpower in the wild-card round.

“He struggled because he wasn’t healthy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I feel great for him. I imagined this for him last year. I felt he was in a good place. [when he came off the IL at end of the season], Now he takes it to the postseason. He is such a dangerous hitter in the middle of the line. When he controls the strike zone, he is just as deadly as anyone. “

Before ALDS started, Stanton not only showed things on paper, but spoke of “but stay out, do it.” So he did, his eighth career Grand Slam and since September 20, 2018, against the Boston Red Sox.

“I grew up about an hour and a half, two hours away, so I usually have my family and friends here, so it’s always been a good inspiration,” said Yankees player Petco, who is very familiar after the N.L. “It’s the first game my parents can come up with, so it’s huge. My dad definitely did not miss more than a month [of the season] Once upon a time, let alone … we are now in October. “

Of the 19 career games held at Petco Park, he won the 2016 Home Run Derby, with Stondon winning eight HRs and 1.190 OPS.

When asked about his success so far this post season, Stanton said he does not believe he has achieved anything so far.

“It was a great time, it was definitely needed today, but I didn’t see it that way,” Stanton said. “I didn’t do anything. We have a lot to do tomorrow and the day after, so I’ve been enjoying this for a while; but at the same time, we’ve got work to do.”

Boone agreed.

“It’s a game, we have to win three,” the manager added. “We know [the Rays are] A great team and a great opponent. We know we have to play as hard as we can to beat them. We need to win two more and that will be a challenge. “