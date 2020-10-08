Chip attacked Storms for showing up at his house after the altercation

Chip slaps Stromsey while sharing a video (Image: Getty)

The chip became out Storm claiming that the rapper showed up at his house following the couple’s fight.

The hitmaker, sharing the now-deleted video until you deleted it, wrote on Twitter: ‘June ம்போது Run home when you send Stromsey and friends a video of Trina.’

In the video, Stromsey says: ‘Contact me on the phone, innit’ before he says: ‘Do you think you can pull into people’s homes? No I’m not going to call you, Storm. You’re doing disrespect, that’s it. ‘

After a while, Stormy’s name began to become popular on Twitter, and memes rolled around.

The superheroes rapper, who deleted his social media earlier this year, did not comment publicly on the video.

Rumors of some unrest began among rappers earlier this year, when Chip Skepta and Young Ads teamed up on the Waze track, referring to Stromsey.

Chip later deleted the video (Image: @ OfficialChip / Twitter)

Chip’s lines read: ‘You haven’t even done this ding for ten years. We are not asking you to be a king here, man will seize your throne. ‘

Stormsey, in his Wiley Dis track, still disappoints, which the chip seemed to point to.

Fans quickly felt that the lyrics were sending to Chip Stroms, which further pointed to his verse about Diane Wayne’s new track I Tanno. The storm blows: ‘Is he sending me? I do not know. What boy are they selling there first week? I do not know.

‘When they ask for a fee, let them know that it is 1.5 per head show. Small n *** a, it’s not millennia, goat storm but they really suspect. Came offline, I chilled in the mountains. How are you, bro? I actually sell albums.

‘Wait, look, I thought I heard the shots, but the shoe didn’t fit. Can’t make me slip with a drop of lb out. Ka n n *** a, it’s stupid. We all know that I am stupid rich.

‘These necks can’t stand when they speak in song. That’s it, “Wagon Brother?” When I walk into the room. It’s the bigger the mic, the higher the pay, the higher the sales and the more love I get from all the thugs. ‘

As the couple began to gain popularity on Twitter, Chip asked his followers: ‘Why am I so popular?’

Getting a word in seems like a storm turn, as the feud seems to have started again and again.

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for the chip and storm for feedback.

