Lenovo Black Silver Laptop Deals: Save over $ 2,000 on the ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen and more

This is the year Work from home All of those hours on your computer can be affected, so do you need something new? You can treat yourself with a new Lenovo Laptop During the holidays. The Black Friday deals Some are doing better now, including door-to-door offers with amazing time sensitivity. Lenovo is cutting back on one of our favorite 2020 laptops. Whatever your need, Lenovo has a laptop that will serve. If you are looking for recent deals, a sample of the primary ThinkPad X1 Carbon General8 The line is deeply discounted with the configuration from the previous X1 Carbon General 7 series. Two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops also see huge price reductions, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. You may even have hit a Legion gaming laptop.

You will need discount codes for Lenovo deals this Black Friday. We have listed all the discount codes below, but they should also appear on the Lenovo page. With that little caution, let’s dive into deals and find the new Lenovo laptop. We will update this page with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo With the code you can save almost $ 1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad THINKBFSALE. It has a 10-Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 night brightness. This model is customizable, and I recommend doubling the RAM to 16GB and SST 512GB. Those upgrades raise the price to 4,450, but discount savings up to 18,186 with the index above.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET It’s not as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is small, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. The configuration includes the eighth Gen Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution and 300 night brightness. You can get to 90 790 with the code BLACKFRIYAY.

Joshua Goldman / CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business suite, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has numerous hardware options and security features, all wrapped in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with the code BLACKFRIYAY, You can only get it for 50 950. This model offers you a 10-Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels and a brightness of 400 nights. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga General 4 review.

Lenovo Lenovo is not the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current selling price. You can now save 0 280 Legion 7i gaming laptop with 10-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Even better, wait until 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on Black Friday, which will reduce the price by another $ 220. The RTX 2060 is Nvidia's RTX's budget card, and offers excellent performance at this price point, with Radiation tracking, which recreates how light works in the real world to give games a more optical appearance. Provides a room 1TB SSD for laptop storage. The 15.6-inch display has a 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution and a 144Hz fast refresh rate, and is rated at 500 night brightness.

Lenovo The Legion Y540 does not have the aluminum chassis of the high-end Legion 7i, but packs a sponge inside its designed-plastic casing. You will try harder to find GeForce RTX graphics than this sales model. It features a ninth Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SST and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The 15.6-inch display has a 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and is rated at 300 night brightness.

Sarah Duo / CNET Lenovo offers premium two-in-one 10-Gen Intel processors and is designed to wake you up instantly, which is one of the respectable phone features of Intel’s Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This 14-inch model is for sale; 10 310 can be saved with the code BFStartsNow. It features a 10-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SST and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees in tablet mode and has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels and is rated at 400 night brightness.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T490S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T490, but not as thin as the primary ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Less than $ 1,000 with this configuration code BLACKFRIYAY And the eighth Gen Core i5 CPU, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The 14-inch display has full HD (1,920×1,080-pixels) resolution and 300 night brightness. The CPU is two generations older, but there should be no problems with public office tasks, especially 16GB of memory.

Lenovo Lenovo’s ThinkPad T Series ranks second in the company’s flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad Peking line. With code BLACKFRIYAYWith an 14-inch screen powered by an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SST, you can knock a big hole in the price. The display is crisp and bright with a resolution of 1,920×1,080-pixels, but it is only rated for 250 night brightness, making it a better choice for office use than the field.

