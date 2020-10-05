We are in the midst of an epidemic a month away from the PlayStation 5, in an environment where more and more players are opting for digital software – but despite all this, Activision will certainly be disappointed with Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s time to open up UK body sales. Strictly speaking, the title topped the charts – but despite it being recorded 80 percent decline Crash Pondicherry n. Compared to the Chan trilogy, it was only launched on one platform.

This may be an awakening call for publishers who want to raise prices higher: at retail for the game. It costs over 54.99, and even though we do not have access to digital numbers it is hard to imagine that fans have switched to runs to buy. From the PlayStation Store. Game for 59.99. Of course, this is just physical British sales data, and it is entirely plausible that the title could have been more successful in other countries. It sold 82 percent of its units in Sony’s hardware.

That being said, it beat Star Wars Scrooters by a very small margin, ranking second in the UK software rankings. Again, the game recorded 72 percent less sales than Star Wars JD: Fallen Order, although it received very little marketing campaign. The untitled Goose Game is the only new physics release this week, entering the rankings at 34th. The Corona virus is undoubtedly making an impact – but you wonder how those new 69.99 price points are going to pay off, right?

UK Sales Maps: Week ending October 4, 2020