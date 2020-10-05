Home Technology UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

Oct 05, 2020 0 Comments
UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

We are in the midst of an epidemic a month away from the PlayStation 5, in an environment where more and more players are opting for digital software – but despite all this, Activision will certainly be disappointed with Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s time to open up UK body sales. Strictly speaking, the title topped the charts – but despite it being recorded 80 percent decline Crash Pondicherry n. Compared to the Chan trilogy, it was only launched on one platform.

This may be an awakening call for publishers who want to raise prices higher: at retail for the game. It costs over 54.99, and even though we do not have access to digital numbers it is hard to imagine that fans have switched to runs to buy. From the PlayStation Store. Game for 59.99. Of course, this is just physical British sales data, and it is entirely plausible that the title could have been more successful in other countries. It sold 82 percent of its units in Sony’s hardware.

That being said, it beat Star Wars Scrooters by a very small margin, ranking second in the UK software rankings. Again, the game recorded 72 percent less sales than Star Wars JD: Fallen Order, although it received very little marketing campaign. The untitled Goose Game is the only new physics release this week, entering the rankings at 34th. The Corona virus is undoubtedly making an impact – but you wonder how those new 69.99 price points are going to pay off, right?

READ  YouTube Tunes: Google to axe Play Audio in October

UK Sales Maps: Week ending October 4, 2020

  1. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time
  2. Star Wars Forces
  3. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  4. Animal trafficking: New frontiers
  5. Marvel’s Avengers
  6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  7. Minecraft dungeons
  8. Minecraft: Switch version
  9. Mafia: Limited Edition
  10. Mafia trilogy

You May Also Like

Gary Boyle The Backyard Astronomer, Planet Mars, Sutbury

Gary Boyle The Backyard Astronomer, Planet Mars, Sutbury

File Photo: The primary lens on the Realme Q will have a 48MP lens, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor (Weibo/realmemobiles)

Realme Q with 5G and faster charging: details here

Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

Arguments to replace the Nintendo Joy-con skate are not a real issue for gamers

Google meeting to get features like this interesting zoom very soon

The new demand for Speed ​​Teaser will drive fans crazy

The new demand for Speed ​​Teaser will drive fans crazy

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *